Adam Sandler Recreates Happy Gilmore Golf Swing To Celebrate Film’s 25th Anniversary

On Tuesday, Hollywood actor Adam Sandler took to the golf course to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his beloved comedy 'Happy Gilmore'. The 54-year-old took to social media and shared a video of his impressive swing on the golf course, similar to his role in the 1996 film. Paying tribute to Christopher McDonald's antagonist character, Shooter McGavin, Sandler jokingly said, "Shooter McGavin, this is for you," before smashing the golf ball.

ALSO READ: Reed And Noren Shoot 64 To Share Opening Round Lead At PGA's Farmers Insurance Open

Adam Sandler celebrates 25 years of Happy Gilmore at golf course with iconic Happy Gilmore swing

Sandler's video, which was uploaded on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, begins with the actor setting up his camera while wearing a pink striped polo shirt, grey shorts and black sneakers. He is then heard saying, "It's been 25 years since I've done this, so let's see what happens," while carrying a massive oversized driver as he steps up to the tee box. The actor then took a running start as he did in the film and unleashed a crisp shot.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Make Fans Nostalgic By Playing Golf Together; See Pictures

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

After his drive, Sandler then said, "I'm not lying to you, that is smashed". However, the camera didn't pick up the action of the ball as it was stationary. "That went pretty well," he said before walking up to the camera and kneeling down to take a final dig at his fictional rival, adding, "You're dead, Shooter". Sandler's iconic swing from the movie has been emulated by professionals over the years and even the PGA Tour's Twitter account congratulated the actor.

Happy anniversary, Happy Gilmore.



The movie was released 25 years ago today.



The golf legend forever lives on. pic.twitter.com/i2CFrKpaYh — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 16, 2021

ALSO READ: Maui Musings: 5 Questions For A New Year In Golf

Sandler, in 1996, played the role of Happy Gilmore, a wannabe hockey player who never made it pro. Instead, Happy stumbles into the world of golf. He then develops a rivalry with a confident golf professional, Shooter McGavin, played by Christopher McDonald, and of course, Shooter wasn't going to remain silent after being called out by Happy.

ALSO READ: PGA America Moves 2022 Championship Out Of Trump National Golf Club After Capitol Saga

In a hilarious response to Sandler's video, McDonald was seen tapping a golf ball into a glass laid out on his living room floor before breaking character to thank fans and Sandler for the film's success over the past 25 years. Ben Stiller, who played the role of Hal L in the movie also jumped in to help commemorate the day and commented on Sandler's swing. "That's a beautiful swing Mr Gilmore. Congrats on your anniversary, and being such a loving grandson. So happy to be a small part of taking good care of her during her "golden years," he wrote on Twitter.

That’s a beautiful swing Mr. Gilmore. Congrats on your anniversary, and being such a loving grandson. So happy to be a small part of taking good care of her during her “golden years”. 😉 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) February 16, 2021

Image Credits - Adam Sandler Instagram