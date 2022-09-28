In the latest Formula 1 news, the World Motor Sport Council has agreed to increase the number of sprint races from three to six from 2023 onwards. F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali explained that the reason for doing so was to increase the spectacle of the sport, as drivers would be fighting for something throughout the weekend.

F1 sprint races to increase to six from 2023 onwards

The World Motor Sport Council confirmed on Tuesday that the number of F1 sprint races would be increased to six from three. They added that the venues of the same would be confirmed in due course. In the 2022 season, Imola, the Red Bull Ring and Interlagos were selected as the circuits to host the sprints.

Speaking of the F1 sprint races format in the 2023 season, Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said, "I am pleased that we can confirm six Sprints will be a part of the Championship from 2023 onwards, thereby building on the success of the new format introduced for the first time in 2021.

He added, "The Sprint provides action across three days with the drivers all fighting for something right from the start on Friday through to the main event on Sunday, adding more drama and excitement to the weekend. The feedback from the fans, teams, promoters, and partners has been very positive and the format is adding a new dimension to Formula 1, and we all want to ensure its success in the future."

Prior to the introduction of the sprint race format, Fridays would only feature two practice sessions, with qualifying to take place on Saturday, and the main race on Sunday. However, with the introduction of the sprint race format, Fridays would feature qualifying, with the sprint to take place on Saturday, and the main race on Sundays.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem concurred with Domenicali's statements as he added, "The confirmation that six race weekends featuring Sprint will take place from the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship season onwards is another example of the continued growth and prosperity at the highest level of motorsport.