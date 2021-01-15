ADE Vs BRB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Australian Baseball League Game Preview

Adelaide Giants (ADE) will go up against Brisbane Bandits (BRB) in the upcoming game of the Australian Baseball League on Friday, January 15 at the WIN Stadium in Wollongong, Australia. The game is scheduled to start at 7:20 PM AEDT (1:50 PM IST). Here is our ADE vs BRB match prediction, top picks and our ADE vs BRB Dream11 team.

ADE vs BRB Dream11 prediction: ADE vs BRB Dream11 team and preview

Adelaide Giants are currently leading the Australian Baseball League standings. Jordan McArdle and team have played six games so far in the tournament, winning four and losing two. Brisbane Bandits, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot of the table with a win-loss record of 1-6. Surprisingly, two of their six losses came from the hand of Giants.

ADE vs BRB Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, January 15, 2021

Time: 7:20 PM AEDT, 1:50 PM IST

Venue: WIN Stadium in Wollongong, Australia

Probable ADE vs BRB starting lineups

ADE vs BRB Dream11 team: Adelaide Giants probable playing 9

Jordan McArdle, Grant Little, Brodie Arriola, Luke Williams, Curtis Mead, Rixon Wingrove, Kendall Simmons, Dustin Beggs, Mitchell Edwards

ADE vs BRB Dream11 team: Brisbane Bandits probable playing 9

Andrew Campbell, Mitch Nilsson, Bligh Madris, Johnny Field, Jared Walker, Logan Wade, Wade Dutton, Tim Atherton, Ryan Battaglia

ADE vs BRB Dream11 prediction: ADE vs BRB top picks

Adelaide Giants: Jordan McArdle, Rixon Wingrove, Mitchell Edwards

Brisbane Bandits: Andrew Campbell, Jared Walker, Tim Atherton

ADE vs BRB Dream11 prediction: ADE vs BRB Dream11 team

Outfielders: Jordan McArdle, Grant Little, Andrew Campbell, Mitch Nilsson

Infielders: Jared Walker, Logan Wade, Rixon Wingrove

Pitcher: Tim Atherton

Catcher: Mitchell Edwards

ADE vs BRB live: ADE vs BRB Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our ADE vs BRB Dream11 prediction is that the Adelaide Giants will come out on top in this contest.

It's our first of 3 double headers in the Adelaide Hub as we take on both Perth and Adelaide today.



It is also Wade Dutton's 200th ABL Game (first game). Congratulations Dutto on the milestone!



You can watch the games via Kayo, ABL Youtube and our Facebook Page. pic.twitter.com/QerPeDXwnO — Brisbane Bandits (@BrisbaneBandits) January 14, 2021

Note: The above ADE vs BRB game prediction, ADE vs BRB live and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ADE vs BRB Dream11 team and ADE vs BRB match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Australian Baseball League/ Twitter