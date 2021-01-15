ADE Vs BRB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Australian Baseball League Game Preview

Quick links:
Adelaide Giants (ADE) will go up against Brisbane Bandits (BRB) in the upcoming game of the Australian Baseball League on Friday, January 15 at the WIN Stadium in Wollongong, Australia. The game is scheduled to start at 7:20 PM AEDT (1:50 PM IST). Here is our ADE vs BRB match prediction, top picks and our ADE vs BRB Dream11 team.
Adelaide Giants are currently leading the Australian Baseball League standings. Jordan McArdle and team have played six games so far in the tournament, winning four and losing two. Brisbane Bandits, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot of the table with a win-loss record of 1-6. Surprisingly, two of their six losses came from the hand of Giants.
Also Read l ADE vs PEH Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Australian Baseball League game preview
Jordan McArdle, Grant Little, Brodie Arriola, Luke Williams, Curtis Mead, Rixon Wingrove, Kendall Simmons, Dustin Beggs, Mitchell Edwards
Andrew Campbell, Mitch Nilsson, Bligh Madris, Johnny Field, Jared Walker, Logan Wade, Wade Dutton, Tim Atherton, Ryan Battaglia
Also Read l BRB vs ADE Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Australian Baseball League game preview
Also Read l Longtime baseball man, former player Joe Amalfitano retires
Considering the recent form of the teams, our ADE vs BRB Dream11 prediction is that the Adelaide Giants will come out on top in this contest.
It's our first of 3 double headers in the Adelaide Hub as we take on both Perth and Adelaide today.— Brisbane Bandits (@BrisbaneBandits) January 14, 2021
It is also Wade Dutton's 200th ABL Game (first game). Congratulations Dutto on the milestone!
You can watch the games via Kayo, ABL Youtube and our Facebook Page. pic.twitter.com/QerPeDXwnO
Note: The above ADE vs BRB game prediction, ADE vs BRB live and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ADE vs BRB Dream11 team and ADE vs BRB match prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Also Read l MAZ vs HER Dream11 Prediction, team, top picks, Liga Mexican Baseball 2020 game preview