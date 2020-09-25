Israel Adesanya Buries Paulo Costa: 'Shut The Hell Up Before I Become Your Stepdad'

After a whole lot of back and forth, it appeared Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa had smoothed things over when the pair were seen laughing and shaking hands in a chance meeting in Abu Dhabi. However, during the UFC 253 post-fight conference, the two made it clear that they are arch-rivals as they traded a few words in the presence of the media and other UFC fighters, including UFC president Dana White. In a notable exchange, Paulo Costa slammed Israel Adesanya for his choice of clothing, claiming that his mother used to wear something like that.

Also Read l Khamzat Chimaev ready to fight Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa at UFC Fight Island

Israel Adesanya who was wearing an Akatsuki (a group of shinobi from the anime Naruto) themed shirt, didn’t take too kindly to Paulo Costa’s comment and answered back by saying "Shut the f*** up before I become your stepdad". As Paulo Costa tried to reply, Israel Adesanya added, “Grounded, go to your room”. The two fighters have been going back and forth for almost a year and at UFC 253, they will finally be able to trade blows for real. UFC 253 is scheduled to take place on September 26 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, marking UFC’s return to Fight Island.

"Shut the **** up before I become your stepdad!"



One meeting in the lobby on #UFCFightIsland wasn't enough to clear all the bad blood between Adesanya and Costa. pic.twitter.com/nOHDRhnagn — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 24, 2020

Also Read l Khamzat Chimaev warns Adesanya after his “rat lip” jibe; ready to fight him, Costa

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa is certainly one of the most anticipated matches of the year as both the fighters are currently undefeated. Dana White added to that hype by saying that this fight could be crowned “fight of the year”. The two have their unique skillsets, both of which comprise mainly of their striking brilliance. Paulo Costa depends on his raw power, while Israel Adesanya depends on technical strikes. His understanding of the game makes him a great fighter who’s capable of picking anyone apart.

Also Read l Israel Adesanya says he would "100 per cent" fight Jon Jones at heavyweight in future

Israel Adesanya claims he will breeze past Paulo Costa at UFC 253

Later in the conference, Israel Adesanya called Paulo Costa a walking “punching bag” and refused to acknowledge him as his biggest challenge. Israel Adesanya said that he has defeated big opponents like Kelvin Gastelum and Robert Whittaker in the past, so he knows how to deal with heavy hitters like Paulo Costa. “I’ve already had the biggest fight in the middleweight division crowd-wise, which was Robert Whittaker. I’m gonna make it look easy. A lot of people are gonna be shocked by that,” he added.

Also Read l Watch: Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa come face-to-face in Abu Dhabi ahead of UFC 253

Image Source: UFC Instagram