Aditi Ashok Books A Berth In The Women's British Open Golf, Finishes Second In Qualifiers

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok, who narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal, has qualified for the AIG Women's British Open Golf after cataloguing a great two-under 68 to finish second at the 18-hole Qualifiers at Panmure Golf Club. Aditi Ashok was one of the two Indians who were vying for one of the 15 spots for the Major.

The Women's British Open Golf event will be played from 19 to 22 August at the Carnoustie Links and will see Aditi Ashok in action. This qualification will mark her fifth appearance at the Women's Open. Meanwhile, the other Indian at the qualifying event, Tvesa Malik, faced a disappointment after finishing tied 67th.

The Women's British Open Golf is set to be a 125-player field that will be played over four days with golfers playing for a $4.5 million purse with 39 of the top 50 taking part. This event will be Aditi Ashok's fourth major of the year. No Indian, be it in the men's or the women's arena, has played as many.

The golfer who would have wanted to finish on the podium at the Olympics but will now look to this opportunity to make a mark. Aditi's performance at the Olympics had the entire nation believe that India could win a medal in Golf, a win that was capable of making a lot of people follow the sport.

39 among top 50 players to participate in 2021 AIG Women's British Open field; here is the list

1. Nelly Korda

3. Inbee Park

4. Sei Young Kim

5. Danielle Kang

7. Brooke Henderson

8. Yuka Saso

9. Lydia Ko

10. Minjee Lee

11. Nasa Hataoka

12. Lexi Thompson

13. Patty Tavatanakit

14. Hannah Green

16. Jessica Korda

17. Jeongeun Lee6

18. Ally Ewing

20. So Yeon Ryu

21. Ariya Jutanugarn

23. Austin Ernst

25. Lizette Salas

26. Ayaka Furue

27. Sophia Popov

28. Jennifer Kupcho

29. Amy Olson

31. Yealimi Noh

32. Amy Yang

33. Moriya Jutanugarn

34. Megan Khang

35. Carlota Ciganda

36. Jiyai Shin

37. Hinako Shibuno

38. Charley Hull

39. In Gee Chun

41. Sung Hyun Park

43. Georgia Hall

45. Melissa Reid

46. A Lim Kim

47. Brittany Altomare

48. Mi Jung Hur

50. Matilda Castren