Aditi Ashok Can Strike Silver For India In Golf In Tokyo Olympics 2020; Here's How

Aditi Ashok successfully maintained her second spot on Friday, August 6, after nine holes of play in the third round. She had been in the top-two after all three rounds and a third-round 68 kept her in the second position.

The only person ahead of her was world No. 1 Nelly Korda of the USA going into the final day. The top three at the end of four rounds win the Olympic medals.

Olympics golf rounds

Earlier, Aditi Ashok was tied at the third position after round 3 in the women's individual stroke play of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. In fact, Aditi Ashok was tied with Denmark's Emily Kristen. Both Aditi and her Danish rival were behind Nelly Korda (USA), and, Mone Inami from Japan respectively.

Aditi Ashok was in contention for a historic Olympic medal after carding a flawless five-under 66 in the second round of the women's competition at the ongoing Games on Thursday, August 5. The 23-year-old rolled in five birdies, which included three in her last four holes, on yet another steamy day at Kasumigaseki Country Club to lie tied second on nine-under 133 with Danish duo, Nanna Koerstz Madsen (64) and Emily Kristine Pedersen (63).

Aditi, playing her second Olympics with her mother, Maheshwari, as her caddie, trails leader -- world no.1 Nelly Korda of USA -- by four shots. Korda (67-62) at one stage was 11-under for 17 holes and looked set for a historic sub-60 score of 59 at the Par-71 course.

Diksha Dagar returned a 72 to share 53rd place on six-over 148. Aditi kept herself in a prime position of delivering the first-ever medal in golf for India with birdies on Hole Nos. 2, 5, 15, 17, and 18.

Olympics golf rules

According to Olympics.com, the final round is scheduled to get underway an hour earlier i.e. at 3:00 AM IST as rain is expected to make its presence felt later in the day and should rain play spoilsport and the final round gets abandoned midway, the medal places will be decided based on the scores at the end of the third round will count and Aditi Ashok will manage a podium finish by taking home the silver medal.