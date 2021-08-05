Aditi Ashok Golf Round 2 Live Streaming: How To Watch Tokyo Olympics Golf Events LIVE

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok is all set to take part in round two of Golf at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and will also look to carry forward her momentum from today. The golfer ended one shot behind Madelene Sagstrom (66) and is tied with American Nelly Korda in the 2nd place.

This is Aditi Ashok's second time at the Olympics after 2016, where she was the youngest golfer. The player looked in great touch in the 1st round and will look to build on her impressive performance to book a berth in the final round of the event. Here is all you need to know on 'How to watch Tokyo Olympics golf events live' and Aditi Ashok Golf Round 2 Live Streaming details.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics golf events live: Aditi Ashok Golf Round 2 Live Streaming

The live streaming for Golf (Women's Golf Round 2) at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin at 4:00 AM IST (Thursday, August 5) and fans can watch the live-action on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. While regional language commentary will be telecasted on Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD. Additionally, all Indian events will be live on Doordarshan. Aditi Ashok Golf Round 2 Live Streaming will be done by Sony Liv for OTT users.

Where will the women’s golf Olympic tournaments take place?

Golf at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is underway at the East Course of the Kasumigaseki Country Club, a private golf course in Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan, 50 km away from Tokyo. The golf course was established in 1929 and has hosted the Japan Open in 1933, 1956, 1995 and 2006 respectively.

Aditi Ashok recalls how she started playing golf

Aditi Ashok while speaking to the media at Kasumigaseki Country Club after her opening four-under-par 67, said, "I and my parents started playing golf at the same time, we used to have breakfast at this restaurant that overlooked a golf driving range and so we wanted to walk in and try it out. So that’s what got me started,"

The player also recalled how her social media grew the day she made her Rio Olympics debut back in 2016, "My social media following just blew up, basically. I think I had like 400-500 followers Twitter and Facebook and jumped to like 14,000, I think overnight," she concluded.

Image credits: PTI