Aditi Ashok Golf Round 3 Live Streaming: How To Watch Tokyo Olympics Golf Events LIVE

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok on Friday, 6 August 2021, will resume her run in round three of Golf at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and will also look to carry forward her momentum from round 2. Aditi Ashok in round 2 kept herself in the prime position of delivering the first-ever medal in golf for India with birdies on Hole Nos. 2, 5, 15, 17, and 18. Aditi Ashok, playing her second Olympics with her mother, Maheshwari, as her caddie, trails leader -- world no.1 Nelly Korda of USA -- by four shots. Here is all you need to know on 'How to watch Tokyo Olympics golf events live' and Aditi Ashok Golf Round 3 Live Streaming details.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics golf events live: Aditi Ashok Golf Round 3 Live Streaming

The live streaming for Golf (Women's Golf Round 3) at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin at 4:00 AM IST (Thursday, August 5) and fans can watch the live-action on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD. While regional language commentary will be telecasted on Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4, and Sony TEN 4 HD. Additionally, all Indian events will be live on Doordarshan. Aditi Ashok Golf Round 3 Live Streaming will be done by Sony Liv for OTT users.

Golfer Aditi Ashok in the hunt for a historic medal at Tokyo Olympics

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok was in contention for a historic Olympic medal after carding a flawless five-under 66 in the second round of the women's competition at the ongoing Games on Thursday. The 23-year-old rolled in five birdies, which included three in her last four holes, on yet another steamy day at Kasumigaseki Country Club to lie tied second on nine-under 133 with Danish duo, Nanna Koerstz Madsen (64) and Emily Kristine Pedersen (63).

Aditi, playing her second Olympics with her mother, Maheshwari, as her caddie, trails leader -- world no.1 Nelly Korda of USA -- by four shots. Korda (67-62) at one stage was 11-under for 17 holes and looked set for a historic sub-60 score of 59 at the Par-71 course.

Diksha Dagar returned a 72 to share 53rd place on six-over 148. Aditi kept herself in a prime position of delivering the first-ever medal in golf for India with birdies on Hole Nos. 2, 5, 15, 17, and 18.

(Image Credits: AP)