Aditi Ashok had A Modest Start At The US Women's Open, Placing 39th After The First Round

India's Aditi Ashok opened with a two-over 74 on the opening day of the US Women’s Open at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links here.

Appearing in a landmark 25th Major, Aditi was lying Tied-39th with some players yet to complete the first round in the west coast of the United States.

The 25-year-old from Bengaluru, who has never finished in the Top-10 at a Major, had a rough start from the tenth tee as she bogeyed 11th, 12th and the 18th. But there were no more dropped shot and she also picked a birdie on the Par-3 seventh.

Finding nine of the 14 fairways, Aditi reached 11 of the 18 greens in regulation, but needed 31 putts on the greens.

Aditi played late in the afternoon with Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh (73) and Japan’s Akie Iwai (76).

This is only the third US Women’s Open for Aditi as she returns to the event for the first time since 2019. She made the cut in 2019 and finished T-39 and missed the cut in 2017.

China’s Xiyu Lin, who bogeyed the last hole, to come up short at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last month, shared the opening round lead alongside Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim as both carded four-under 68 each.

The 27-year-old Lin had one bogey against five birdies including on three of the four par 5s. She did have to work hard to save pars on her first few holes. She later holed some long putts, one of which was from 30 feet on the par-5 18th and from 18 feet on the fourth.

Kim also had five birdies against one bogey but four of her five birdies were packed on the front nine of the course. She bogeyed once the ninth and then got the shot back with a birdie on 17th.

Lin has three top-three finishes this year at the JM Eagle LA Championship (T2), Meijer LPGA Classic (T3) and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (T3).

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko, surprisingly shot 79 with just one birdie. A few other top stars also struggled.