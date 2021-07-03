Aditi Ashok Ready For Tokyo Olympics, Says 'I Want To Make Golf Popular In India'

With less than a month's time left for Tokyo Olympics to begin, one of the participants, Indian female golfer, Aditi Ashok spoke exclusively to Republic TV and talked about her responsibilities and goals ahead of the game. Making India proud, Aditi is the first Indian woman golfer who represented India at Rio 2016 and now she is all set to play in the Tokyo Olympics 2021. While talking about this year's game, the young golfer added that she wants to perform as such that the not-so-popular game becomes popular in India.

"I want to perform better so that it makes the sport (Golf) more popular in India, said Aditi Ashok.

While stating further, the golfer mentioned she was aware of the eyeballs that got attracted after her performance in 2016 and wished to enhance that. Expressing both happiness and difficulty, Ashok added that she is thrilled that a sport like Golf is a part of the Olympics however it is difficult as it is not very popular in India. I am hoping to play better this year, added Aditi Ashok.

Struggles amid COVID-19 pandemic

When asked about how much time she lost due to the pandemic, the female golfer replied that the months of May and June when she was in Bangalore it was very difficult for her as there was a lockdown and she was not being about to practice. She also expressed her disappointment as she missed games abroad however the golfer mentioned that now she is back in the US and hoping to get the momentum back.

Ready to miss few games for Tokyo Olympics

While talking about her priority, Aditi added that in past one year she was ready to miss few games here and there for the Olympics. She had also missed few games due to quarantine and travelling restrictions, informed the golfer. To ensure her game is on top ahead of the Olympics, Aditi has planned to play a couple of her tournaments in LPGA through which she is also hoping to increase her ranking.

Concluding her discussion, Aditi Ashok added that her aim is to play better in the Olympics and make India proud.