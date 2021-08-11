Aditi Ashok has revealed what she felt when she could not manage a podium finish during her women's individual golf tournament in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020. At the same time, the Arjuna Award recipient has also shared her experiences from the previous edition of the quadrennial event in Rio as well and explained how it helped her in soaking in the pressure this time around.

Last Saturday, Aditi Ashok narrowly missed out on being the first Indian golfer to win an Olympic medal in the women's individual stroke play as she agonizingly finished at the fourth position.

Aditi Ashok Tokyo Olympics: Golfer reveals what she felt about not managing a podium finish

“It was a much better trip than Rio. What made the difference was that I was better prepared and had the experience. So I was also able to soak in the pressure and remained unfazed by the whole atmosphere,” said Aditi Ashok as quoted by indianexpress.com.

“While I was playing I was calm and didn’t feel any pressure at all. But when I finished the event and realised that I didn’t win any medal, it made me emotional. I gave my best but that wasn’t enough. Golf is a game of small margins", she added.

"I’m happy that I played well and everybody watched but was sad that I could not finish on the podium. Finishing fourth was not the best finish but the positives I am taking is what happened back home,” she added.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: So near yet so far for Aditi Ashok

When the fourth and final round got underway on Saturday morning, the Bangalore golfer had maintained her second position and was just behind USA's Nelly Korda. She suddenly slipped down to the third position when her first three holes were Par-4 and the fourth Par-3.

It was just a matter of time before the 23-year-old regained the second spot when she got a hole in 4 on the Par-5. She then putted Birdies on the fifth and sixth hole respectively as she maintained the second position. At the same time, Aditi Ashok was also tied with Lydia Ko from New Zealand.

There was a scare when the young golfer slipped to the fourth position but she made up for it instantly by jumping up a position to keep her medal hopes alive. With six holes still left, the competition got intense when Japanese golfer Mone Iname made an impact which paved way for yet another three-way tie for the second spot between Ashok, Lydia, and, Iname but what really stood out here was that she maintained the second position as the competition progressed and with four holes left, Aditi consolidated her second spot.

When it did seem that Aditi would hold on to the second spot without breaking much sweat, her medal rivals putted the 14th hole as the Indian golfer slipped down to third yet again before slipping down further to fourth. But. we just two holes to go and with a podium finish at stake, the Bengaluru golfer upped her game and was soon back in contention for a bronze medal.

There was a 49-minute rain delay and once play resumed, Aditi Ashok slipped to the fourth position and she remained under-15 which meant that she needed a birdie to remain in the medal contention, and eventually, it all came down to the 72nd and final hole of the tournament as Aditi's podium finish depended on it. Sadly, she could not get the job done and was out of the medal race.

Aditi Ashok Twitter

After the competition got over, Aditi Ashok golf player took to the micro-bloging site and shared her 'bittersweet' memories of Tokyo Olympics 2020 including a few other tweets as well.