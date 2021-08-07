Aditi Ashok Shares Experience Of Competing With Best In Tokyo And Her 4th-place Finish

After putting up a brave fight at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Indian Golfer Aditi Ashok spoke exclusively to Republic TV, where she opened up on her feelings about the game and how it felt to share a stage with top golf players from across the world. The 23-year-old, who ranked 44th at the Rio Olympics 2016, finished it to the top 4 in Tokyo. During the game, Ashok also helmed the second position for a considerable amount of time, right behind World. No. 1 Nelly Korda.

Speaking to Republic TV, she said, "It was a good week. You always get excited about playing at the biggest world stage, which is the Olympics. I had a really good week. I was in the top three for the first three days, I wanted to finish in the top three, but the fourth position is still good so I am happy.

Crediting her parents for being a significant part of her journey, Aditi Ashok revealed that in the last 5 years, she had been trained by herself, without a coach. She stated, "I would not be here if not for both of them. They have sacrificed a lot for me. To have my mom inside the ropes with me was the icing on the cake. I wasn't as experienced then (2016) as I am now. The more you play, the better you get. It was great being paired with the best players in the world."

"I haven't had a coach for the last five years. Being able to manage on my own and competing with the best shows me that I know what I am doing and I have got it under control. It is gratifying to play with the best players in the world," she added.

The 23-year-old had slipped to the third and then the fourth position during the final leg of the tournament. Thereafter, rains and a 9-minute halt had disrupted the game, after which she was unable to make it back to the top three. Ashok opined that she could not blame the halt for the way her play ended. "I wouldn't say the disruption affected my game. It was a good week. I don't think I blame the weather for disruption. I played my own game and it ended up the way it ended up," she stated.