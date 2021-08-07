Aditi Ashok's Coach Opens Up On Her Journey, Lauds Her For Putting India On 'map Of Golf'

Indian Golfer Aditi Ashok mesmerized the nation with a brilliant show at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Holding the position of World No. 200, she entered the top 5 in the women's individual stroke play on Saturday and missed a medal by a whisker to finish 4th. Speaking to Republic TV, her childhood coach Tarun Sardesai opened up on her journey and weighed in on the 23-year-old's fantastic feat in the Olympics.

"I think she played really well. She did her best. She had bit of a shaky start but came back with a couple of birdies. I am just so proud of her and of Indian golf. She has proven we can be up there with top players," he said."

Sharing an insight into her journey, Tarun Sardesai remarked, "She was 7-8 years old when we started working together. She was so hard-working and determined I would never have to tell her twice. She would always write down things I told her. One thing that struck me was her mental determination. Her parents went through financial difficulties but kudos to them for standing by her.

He also praised her effortless play saying, "Aditi has always been a cool cat. She is very confident in her abilities. She pats herself on everything. She has amazing swag."

While the 23-year-old was a leading contender for the silver medal for most parts of the match, she ultimately slipped to the third and then the fourth position during the final leg. Tarun Sardesai opined on whether rain and the 9-minute halt had anything to do with her loss. "Rain could have been a factor, but she is such an amazing player. Sometimes in golf when you have time, you think too much. But still, she went in beautifully. The nation could not have asked for a better finish."

"I think we will definitely see medals coming from Aditi, some more tour wins. I hope she can pay a little more attention to her fitness. She will be top 10 in no time," he added.

Aditi Ashok finishes 4th

Aditi Ashok narrowly missed out on being the first Indian golfer to win an Olympic medal in the women's individual stroke play of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Saturday. When the fourth and final round got underway on Saturday morning, the Bangalore golfer had maintained her second position and was just behind USA's Nelly Korda. As the play continued, she slipped down to the third and further to the fourth.

After a 9-minute rain delay, the 23-year-old remained under-15, which meant that she needed a birdie to remain in the medal contention, and eventually, it all came down to the 72nd hole of the tournament as Aditi's podium finish depended on it. Sadly, she could not get the job done and was out of the medal race.