Aditya Mittal Earns His First Grandmaster Title At Just 14 Years Of Age At The Serbia Open

Aditya Mittal who at the age of just 14 years has earned his first Grandmaster title having achieved this incredible feat at the ongoing Serbian Open, Mittal managed to score 7/9 including three consecutive wins against Grandmasters to win his first Grandmaster title.

Chess.com, India's official Twitter handle tweeted "BREAKING! 14-year-old Aditya Mittal earns his first Grandmaster norm at the Serbia Open. After a rocky start, Mittal (2438) scored 7/9, including three consecutive wins against GMs to win his first GM norm and gain 20+ elo points"

Record-breaking Abhimanyu Mishra

Back in June, Abhimanyu Mishra became the youngest ever grandmaster in history. The twelve year old player from New Jersey scored his third GM norm in Budapest, having already crossed the required 2500 elo rating barrier.

An official release on Chess.com stated "On Wednesday, Mishra won the biggest game of his short but sweet career so far. He defeated the 15 year old Indian GM Leon Luke Mendonca with the black pieces, securing a performance rating higher than 2600 over nine rounds."

Mishra broke GM Sergey Karjakin's record that had been standing for 19 years. On August 12, 2002, Karjakin who went on to become a world championship challenger in 2016, secured the grandmaster title at the age of 12 years and seven months. Mishra, born on February 5, 2009, took 12 years, four months, and 25 days to obtain the highest title in chess.

In March 2021, Mishra tied for first place with GM Vladimir Belous in the Charlotte Chess Center's Spring 2021 GM Norm Invitational held in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., with a score of 5.5/9 and crossed 2400 FIDE for the first time on an official rating list.

Mishra broke the United States Chess Federation record for youngest Expert by earning a 2000 USCF rating at the age of 7 years, 6 months, and 22 days, breaking the record of Awonder Liang. He then broke the US Chess record for youngest National Master by earning a 2200 USCF rating at the age of 9 years, 2 months, and 17 days, breaking the record of Liran Zhou. He holds the world record for the youngest International Master, a title which he earned in November 2019 at the age of 10 years, 9 months, and 20 days, breaking the record of Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa. FIDE awarded him the title in February 2020.

(Image Credits: @chess.com_in/Twitter)