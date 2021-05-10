AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 Date And Venue Revealed, Two World Title Fights Confirmed

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is gearing up for its third Double Or Nothing event, which is set to take place on Sunday, May 30, 2021, (Monday, May 31, as per Indian timings). Many fans consider Double Or Nothing as the WrestleMania of AEW as it was the promotion’s very first show, airing five months before AEW Dynamite was introduced. AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 will also welcome the crowd to the arena, with Tony Khan and team putting together a stacked card for the major occasion.

In the past few days, AEW has also announced two major title bouts for the event, with Hikaru Shida vs Britt Baker being one of them. AEW world champion Kenny Omega is also set to defend his title at the PPV, but his opponent is yet to be confirmed. Here’s AEW Double Or Nothing schedule and AEW highlights.

AEW Double Or Nothing venue: Daily's Place, Jacksonville, Florida

AEW Double Or Nothing date (US): Sunday, May 30, 2021

AEW Double Or Nothing date (India): Monday, May 31, 2021

AEW World championship match: Kenny Omega vs Pac or Orange Cassidy

Last week, Tony Schiavone interviewed AEW World Campion Kenny Omega, announcing that this Wednesday Pac and Orange Cassidy will collide to win a title shot. Cassidy then entered the ring, vowing to defeat Pac and dethroning Omega at the AEW Double or Nothing PPV. According to fans, Cassidy has a high chance of facing Omega at the PPV, considering AEW has been building up a rivalry between the two for the past few weeks.

AEW Women's championship match: Hikaru Shida vs Britt Baker

Last week, Dr. Britt Baker defeated Julia Hart to earn a shot at Hikaru Shida at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. According to reports, Baker has a high chance of dethroning the champion, considering she is enjoying a great run since her blood-soaked match with Thunder Rosa. Even though she lost, Baker has emerged as the star, with fans claiming that she could defend the title against Rosa – if she bests Shida.

Apart from that, former TNT champion Cody Rhodes is also expected to make a huge announcement about AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 in the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. Many claim that Rhodes could announce his upcoming match or could challenge the winner of the title match between current TNT champion Darby Allin and Miro.

Check out the LOADED card for next week's #AEWDynamite!



Watch Dynamite every Wednesday at 8/7c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/QK5M8FD0BO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2021

