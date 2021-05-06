AEW Dynamite Blood And Guts Results: MJF’s Pinnacle Defeat Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle

After months of build-up and last week’s ‘parley’ session, The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle finally traded hands at the main event of AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts. The AEW World Champion Kenny Omega also made an appearance as he teamed up with Japanese icon MT Nakazawa to take on the duo of Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley. A major announcement regarding the AEW World Championship was also made on AEW Blood and Guts, with Miro calling out TNT champ Darby Allin. Apart from these headliners, the night also featured some incredible matches like Cody Rhodes vs QT Marshall, Dr Britt Baker vs Julia Hart and others.

AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts results: Major matches that happened this week

Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston defeated Kenny Omega, MT Nakazawa

After Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston made their way to the ring, Kenny Omega attacked them from behind to start the bout. The heels started punishing Kingston, but Moxley came in for the save, attacking the AEW world champion. Nakazawa soon took over as trapped Kingston in his submission hold, doing everything he can to keep him away from Jon Moxley. Eddie soon fought back and tagged the former champion, who exploded into the match, taking out Nakazawa.

Jon Moxley trapped the Japanese icon in a rear-naked choke, with Kingston stopping Omega from interfering. Omega decided to leave his friend in the ring and the babyfaces went on to deliver a half-and-half finisher for the win. After the match, The Young Bucks appeared and provided a distraction that allowed The Good Brothers to attack. Omega came back to the ring and punished the winners, ending the segment.

Major announcement made regarding AEW World Championship

Later in the episode, Tony Schiavone interviewed AEW World Campion Kenny Omega, announcing that next week Pac and Orange Cassidy will collide to win a title shot. Cassidy then entered the ring, vowing to defeat Pac and dethroning Omega at the AEW Double or Nothing PPV. After the break, Miro approached Schiavone and revealed that he has a contract for a TNT Championship match against Darby Allin next week.

The Pinnacle defeated The Inner Circle at AEW Blood and Guts

Sammy Guevara and Dax Harwood kicked off the historic bout, representing their respective teams. Guevara bloodied Harwood in the starting moments of the clash, but Shawn Spears soon entered and took over. The two Pinnacle members punished Guevara until Ortiz entered the ring, unloading on the heels. Cash Wheeler then entered the cage wiping out both the Inner Circle members.

Santana then joined the fray, attacking Wheeler. However, Wardlow’s arrival turned the tides in the heels favour as he dominated Santana, Ortiz and Guevara. Jake Hager entered next, taking down all the Pinnacle members before delivering a Hager Bomb to Wheeler. Wardlow soon recovered and attacked Hager before both the captains entered the cage. A bell rang, with the announcer revealing that things would only end with a pinfall or submission.

Chris Jericho dominated his opponents and went on to bash MJF’s head with a steel turnbuckle before Santana and Ortiz bloodied the heels face with a fork. However, with the help of his fellow teammates, MJF took over and fought Jericho to the top of the cage. The Le Champion tried to fight back, but MJF stopped him with a low blow. MJF then punched Chris Jericho with his Dynamite Diamond Ring, cutting his face open.

He then threatened to throw Jericho from the top of the steel cage, looking at Guevara and asking him to surrender. In the name of saving his friend and mentor, The Spanish God surrendered, halting the match and making the Pinnacle win. However, MJF went on to throw Jericho down, standing triumphantly atop the cage.

AEW Blood and Guts highlights: What happened on AEW Blood and Guts

Tag-Team match: Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston defeated Kenny Omega and MT Nakazawa (AEW Grades: C+)

Singles match: Cody Rhodes defeated QT Marshall (AEW Grades: B)

Segment: Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page attacked Darby Allin (AEW Grades: B)

Singles match: Dr. Britt Baker defeated Julia Hart (AEW Grades: A)

4-way Tag-Team eliminator match: SCU defeated The Acclaimed, Jurassic Express and Varsity Blondes (AEW Grades: C+)

Segment: Double or Nothing Championship Announcement (AEW Grades: A)

AEW Blood and Guts match: The Pinnacle defeated The Inner Circle (AEW Grades: A)

