AEW Dynamite Results: Christian Cage Confronts Kenny Omega, MLF Introduces His Faction

After making his surprising debut at AEW Revolution, Christian Cage appeared on this week’s AEW Dynamite, calling out current AEW World champion Kenny Omega. The entire Inner Circle also made their appearance as their War Council ended with a shocking betrayal after MLF introduced his own new stable, who went on to destroy Chris Jericho and team in the main event. Apart from these headliners, the night featured some incredible matches like Cody Rhodes vs Seth Gargas, Scorpio Sky vs Darby Allin for the TNT Championship, Ethan Page vs Lee Johnson and many others.

AEW Dynamite results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

AEW Dynamite results: Christian Cage calls out Kenny Omega

As Tony Schiavone was about to introduce Christian Cage, AEW world champion Kenny Omega made his way to the ring with Don Callis and The Good Brothers. Omega and team then started re-enacting Sunday’s disaster, while slamming Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. Kingston interrupted Omega’s segment and entered the squared circle despite a 4-1 disadvantage. The doomsday clock then appeared on the screen, with Omega and Callis mocking the events of AEW Revolution.

“What do you hope to achieve, Eddie?” Omega asked, with the 39-year-old attacking the AEW champion. However, The Good Brothers soon took separated Eddie from Omega and started punishing him until Moxley came in for the save. While Moxley and Kingston fended off The Good Brothers, Christian Cage made his way to the ring, confronting the champion. Omega tried to attack him, but he dodged and flattened him with the Killswitch before standing tall.

AEW Dynamite grades: B

AEW Dynamite results: The Inner Circle War Council

After the event of AEW Revolution, Chris Jericho made his way to the ring with the entire Inner Circle for a special War Council. As the members discussed about adding a new member to the group, Sammy Guevara returned and showed everyone a video of MJF, claiming that the scarf-wearing spoiled brat was trying to take control of the group from the start. However, when it looked like the Inner Circle members will turn on Chris Jericho, MJF picked the mic and said he wanted the control of The Inner Circle because he “was busy building his own”.

The lights went out and Shawn Spears, FTR, Wardlow & Tully Blanchard surrounded The Inner Circle. And when it came back, MJF’s new faction battered Jericho, Guevara, Santana, Ortiz and Hager. MJF then punished Jericho with his Dynamite Diamond Ring before ordering Wardlow to powerbomb the former champion through a table.

AEW Dynamite grades: A

AEW Dynamite results: Scorpio Sky vs Darby Allin for the TNT Championship

Scorpio Sky dominated the initial part of the match before the champion took over and attacked him with a Stunner, followed by a sunset flip bomb for a near-fall. Sky hit Allin with a German suplex, re-establishing control. He then caught Darby Allin with a cutter, followed by a brainbuster for a near fall. Sky then went for the TKO, but Allin countered with a small package to win the match. After the clash, Allin tried to show Sky some respect, but the top contender attacked him and trapped him in a heel hook.

AEW Dynamite grades: B+

