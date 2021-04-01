AEW Dynamite Results: Christian Cage Defeats Kazarian, Inner Circle Ruin MJF’s Surprise

Almost a month after publically signing his AEW contract, Christian Cage made his in-ring debut by taking on former Tag-Team champion Frankie Kazarian in a singles match. Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle also made an appearance as they ruined MJF’s huge surprise for the Pinnacle by attacking the heels. In the main event, Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy faced the duo of Kip Sabian and Miro in an Arcade Anarchy match, with every superstar getting a chance to shine. Apart from these headliners, the night also featured some incredible matches like Jon Moxley vs Cezar Bononi, Cody Rhodes vs QT Marshall, Tay Conti & Hikaru Shida vs Nyla Rose & Allie and others. Here is more on the AEW Dynamite news from Wednesday -

AEW Dynamite Results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

AEW Dynamite highlights: Christian Cage defeated Frankie Kazarian

Frankie Kazarian took over as soon as the bell rang by throwing Christian Cage over the top rope with a back body drop. The former WWE champion soon fought back with a series of punches and went on to deliver an inverted DDT. Kazarian trapped Cage in a leg lock, but Captain Charisma grabbed the ropes, forcing the break. Kaz then delivered the Flux Capacitor from the top to earn a near-fall, but Cage recovered and answered with a frog splash before delivering the Killswitch to win.

AEW Dynamite grades: A

AEW Dynamite highlights: Inner Circle ruin MJF’s surprise for The Pinnacle

Backstage, MJF told his Pinnacle teammates Tully Blanchard, Shawn Spears, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood and Wardlow that he has a gift for them – a dressing room which previously belonged to their arch-rivals The Inner Circle. However, as MJF opened the room, the entire Inner Circle were waiting for them. Jake Hager shut the door from behind and Chris & co. went on to beat The Pinnacle down to end the segment.

.@The_MJF reveals his gift to #ThePinnacle...However, there was another gift that no one in The Pinnacle was expecting...not even MJF.

AEW Dynamite grades: A

AEW Dynamite highlights: Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy defeat Kip Sabian and Miro

In other AEW Dynamite news, Miro started strong, throwing his opponents on the customised arcade games that surrounded the ringside area. However, Chuck Taylor soon found an opening and blasted the former WWE star with a kendo stick. The babyfaces then teamed up to ground Miro, but Kip Sabian came in to break the pin. Cassidy and Taylor turned their attention to Sabian, with The King of Sloth Style hitting Kip with a DDT to earn another near-fall.

Miro soon made his way to the ring and battered the babyfaces before throwing them around. He then set up a table, looking to throw Cassidy through it. However, Trent emerged and attacked Miro, spearing him through a table. Taylor grabbed hold of Sabian and punished him before putting him through several tables to win.

AEW Dynamite grades: A+

AEW Dynamite Results: What happened on AEW Dynamite today

Singles match: Christian Cage defeated Frankie Kazarian (AEW Dynamite grades: A)

Exhibition Match: Cody Rhodes vs QT Marshall ended in no-contest (AEW Dynamite grades: C)

Singles match: Jon Moxley defeated Cezar Bononi (AEW Dynamite grades: C)

Segment: Inner Circle ruin MJF’s surprise for The Pinnacle (AEW Dynamite grades: A)

Segment: Don Callis attacked the Young Bucks (AEW Dynamite grades: C+)

Six-Man Tag-Team Match: Kenny Omega and Good Bros defeat Lucha Bros and Laredo Kid (AEW Dynamite grades: B)

Tag-Team Match: Nyla Rose and Allie defeat Tay Conti and Hikaru Shida (AEW Dynamite grades: C+)

Arcade Anarchy: Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy defeat Kip Sabian and Miro (AEW Dynamite grades: A+)

