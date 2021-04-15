AEW Dynamite Results: Mike Tyson Joins Inner Circle, Darby Allin Defeats Matt Hardy

After making his highly-anticipated return last week, boxing legend Mike Tyson appeared on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite as he was the “special ringside enforcer” for the match between Chris Jericho and FTR’s Dax Harwood. Kris Statlander also made an appearance as she fought Amber Nova in her in-ring return bout at the co-main event. At the show headliner, Darby Allin defended his TNT title against Matt Hardy in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Apart from these headliners, the night also featured some incredible matches like Anthony Ogogo vs Cole Carter, Red Velvet vs Jade Cargill, The Young Bucks vs Death Triangle and others.

AEW Dynamite Results: Major matches that happened this week

AEW Dynamite highlights: The Young Bucks vs Death Triangle for the AEW Tag Team Championship

Fenix and Pac dominated early, but Matt Jackson saw an opening, dropping Fenix on the top rope. The Bucks then delivered stereo apron powerbombs to their opponents on the floor and started to punish Pac. Fenix exploded in the ring after getting the tag, hitting Nick with a double cutter for a near-fall. Pac then punished Matt, before scoring another near-fall by delivering a German suplex.

He then tried to deliver the Black Arrow, but Nick countered, giving Bucks a chance to take over. After the commercials, Fenix and Nick fought outside, while Pac delivered the Black Arrow to Matt. However, Nick broke the pin and caught Pac with a low blow. He then superkicked Fenix and delivered one last kick to win the bout.

AEW Dynamite Winners: The Young Bucks retain their title (AEW Dynamite Ratings: A)

AEW Dynamite highlights: Chris Jericho vs Dax Harwood

After exchanging some left and rights, Harwood took control, throwing Jericho into the guardrail as special ringside enforcer Mike Tyson tried to maintain peace. The former AEW World champion fought back with a lariat and went for a superplex. However, Dax Harwood broke free and hit Chris Jericho with a slingshot powerbomb for a two-count. The Pinnacle member then tried to deliver a diving headbutt, but Jericho dodged, forcing Harwood to crash on the ring post.

Cash Wheeler tried to help Harwood, but Sammy Guevara wiped him out. Members of both factions then entered the ring and started calling each other out. However, when Wheeler tried to enter the ring again, Tyson pulled him out and grounded him with a vicious KO. Jericho then floored Harwood with Judas Effect to the win. After the match, Jericho announced Tyson is an ancillary member of The Inner Circle, which is set to increase AEW Dynamite viewership.

Tonight in one of the BIGGEST matches EVER on #AEWDynamite & a #BloodAndGuts preview, @IamJericho picked up a win for the #InnerCircle over @DaxFTR of #thePinnacle, & @CashWheelerFTR found out that the Special Ringside Enforcer Iron @MikeTyson, is STILL the #BaddestManOnThePlanet pic.twitter.com/NeOp5QBAR7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2021

AEW Dynamite Winners: Chris Jericho defeated Dax Harwood (AEW Dynamite Ratings: A+)

AEW Dynamite highlights: Darby Allin vs Matt Hardy for the TNT Championship

Matt Hardy started the ‘Falls Count Anywhere match’ strong as he rocked the champion with a steel chair and continued the punishment for a couple of minutes before Darby Allin countered his Twist of Fate with some chair shots of his own. As Allin built momentum, Butcher and Blade made their way to the ring and interfered, but The Dark Order made the save, followed by Sting. A massive bout broke out between the two factions, where Hardy attacked Allin with a low blow and hit him with a steel chair, followed by the Twist of Fate.

Backstage, Hardy dove Allin through the table with a leg drop and tried to deliver a powerbomb. However, Allin caught him with a low blow and unloaded on him with a bat. He then delivered the Coffin Drop, putting the challenger through a table to win the bout.

Clear the locker rooms and let the madness begin ðŸ™Œ #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/SdhrtbBKvx — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 15, 2021

AEW Dynamite Winners: Darby Allin retains his title (AEW Dynamite Ratings: A)

Image Source: AEW/ Twitter, YouTube