AEW Dynamite Results: Mike Tyson Saves Chris Jericho; Omega, Good Brothers Win Trios Match

Boxing legend Mike Tyson made his highly-anticipated return on this week’s AEW Dynamite as he saved former rival Chris Jericho and the rest of the Inner Circle from MJF’s Pinnacle. TNT Champion Darby Allin also made an appearance as he defended his title against JD Drake. In the main event, Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks faced AEW World champion Kenny Omega and Good Brothers in a ‘trios match,’ that ended with betrayal. Apart from these headliners, the night also featured some incredible matches like Tay Conti vs The Bunny, Jurassic Express vs Bear Country "Hangman", Adam Page vs Max Caster and others.
Weeks after getting attacked by the Pinnacle, Chris Jericho addressed MJF and said that the cocky star will never be better than him. He then took aim at other Pinnacle members, including Tully Blanchard, FTR and Shawn Spears. The former world champion wrapped up his scathing promo by challenging Pinnacle to a Blood and Guts match.
After the match between Darby Allin and JD Drake, Chris Jericho was interviewed backstage. However, the conversation was short-lived as the former AEW champion was attacked by the Pinnacle. The heels dragged Jericho to the ring and as Wardlow was about to deliver a powerbomb, Mike Tyson made his way to the ring, unloading on Shawn Spears and others. The rest of the Inner Circle then appeared and helped Tyson in destroying the heels.
Jon Moxley and the Young Bucks seized control by diving on the heels after a back and forth. However, after the commercials, Good Brothers battered the Young Bucks before Moxley received the tag and exploded in the ring. The former world champion delivered a German suplex to Anderson, followed by Kenny Omega and Gallows.
Moments later, when Matt Jackson and Omega were the legal men in the ring, the babyface showed some compassion towards his former friend. However, the AEW world champion slapped him that led to another back and forth. Kenny Omega took control by hitting Matt with a snapdragon suplexes, but as he was about to execute a V-Trigger, Moxley came in and attacked him with a lariat.
Anderson and Gallows broke the pin, but Nick Jackson grounded them with an escalera. Young Bucks again hesitated in finishing Kenny Omega, which led to them betraying Jon Moxley. The two attacked the former champ with superkicks before Good Brothers unloaded on Moxley and helped Omega in pinning the anti-hero on AEW.
