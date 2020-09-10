AEW Dynamite Results And Highlights: Miro Makes Debut; Matt Hardy Vows To Win AEW Title

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, former WWE superstar Miro aka Rusev made his highly-anticipated debut as he was introduced by Kip Sabian as his best man ahead of his wedding with Penelope Ford. Matt Hardy made an appearance on the show as he gave an update on his health after suffering a concussion during his match with Sammy Guevara at AEW All Out. The Broken One also thanked his fans and his family for being on his side before vowing to become the AEW World Champion in the future. Apart from these headliners, the night featured some incredible matches like Brodie Lee vs Dustin Rhodes, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss, Orange Cassidy vs Angelico, and others.

AEW Dynamite results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

AEW Dynamite results: Matt Hardy addresses AEW fans

As soon as Matt Hardy entered the ring, fans welcomed the superstar with claps and cheers. Hardy claimed that when he fell from the scissor lift and hit his head on the concrete while fighting Sammy Guevara at AEW All Out, he got concussed, but still decided to continue. He thanked the fans for showing support to him and his family and claimed that he’s expecting to make a 100 per cent recovery soon. Matt Hardy announced that he’s going to keep on fighting and someday win the AEW World Championship. Matt Hardy applauded the fans, showing them love and respect as his wife Reby watched from the stands with their infant.

The crowd breaks out in @MATTHARDYBRAND chants as he begins talking 👏 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TDmH9whezj — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 10, 2020

AEW Dynamite results: Miro makes his AEW debut as Kip Sabian’s best man

Kip Sabian entered the ring with his fiancee Penelope Ford and introduced the world to his best man Miro, the artist formerly known as Rusev to WWE fans. Miro entered the ring with a huge pop, thanking the AEW fans. "Elite recognises elite," said Miro before asking his former employers to ‘shove the proverbial brass ring up his a**’. "My name is Miro, and I'm All Elite," added the Bulgarian Brute to end the segment.

AEW Dynamite results: All matches/segments that happened this week

Jurassic Express defeats Lucha Bros (AEW Dynamite grades: B+-)

Matt Hardy addresses the AEW fans (AEW Dynamite grades: A)

Orange Cassidy defeats Angelico (AEW Dynamite grades: A)

Miro makes his AEW debut as Kip Sabian’s best man (AEW Dynamite grades: A)

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager defeats Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss (AEW Dynamite grades: A)

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and AEW World Tag-Team Champions FTR deliver promos (AEW Dynamite grades: A)

Nyla Rose defeats Tay Conti (AEW Dynamite grades: C)

TNT Champion Brodie Lee defeats Dustin Rhodes to retain his title (AEW Dynamite grades: B)

