AEW Dynamite Results: MJF Introduces The Pinnacle, Christian Cage Calls Out Kenny Omega

After betraying the Inner Circle last week, MJF appeared on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, introducing his own stable, “The Pinnacle”. Christian Cage also delivered his first-ever promo since making his surprising debut at AEW Revolution, calling out current AEW World champion Kenny Omega. In the main event, Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker clashed in an epic unsanctioned, Lights Out match, that ended with blood and destruction everywhere. Apart from these headliners, the night also featured some incredible matches like Cody Rhodes vs Penta El Zero Miedo, Jade Cargill vs Dani Jordyn, Rey Fenix vs Angelico and others.

AEW Dynamite results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

AEW Dynamite results: MJF introduces The Pinnacle

MJF made his way to the ring alongside Tully Blanchard, FTR, Shawn Spears and Wardlow a week after obliterating The Inner Circle. Tully Blanchard started the segment before MJF chimed in and insulted Chris Jericho and the rest of the Inner Circle members. He bragged about the fact that he has only been on television for over a year and has become one of the biggest names in the promotion. MJF then referred to his group as the Pinnacle, warning Le champion and others.

AEW Dynamite grades: B

AEW Dynamite results: Christian Cage drops first-ever promo

Right after the 10-Man Tag Team match, Christian Cage was interview by an AEW host where he hailed himself as “the workhorse”. Claiming that he makes “wrestlers level up,” the former WWE champion advised the other superstars to relax as he’s not trying to take their spot. He said his only goal is to get the AEW heavyweight championship from Kenny Omega, who he confronted last week in the ring.

AEW Dynamite grades: B+

AEW Dynamite results: Thunder Rosa defeats Dr Britt Baker

Rebel attacked Thunder Rosa before the opening bell, giving Britt Baker enough time to attack her opponent for a near-fall. Rosa soon recovered, throwing chairs at Baker’s face before sending her flying over the guardrail. Thunder Rosa then tried to deliver a flipping senton, but the doctor moved, forcing the face-painted competitor to crash on the ground. The heel then stomped Rosa’s face into diamond plating, busting open her head.

After the commercials, Thunder Rosa made her opponent bleed from the face after attacking her with a ladder. Despite both the superstars in critical condition, they kept on fighting, delivering one of the greatest women’s matches in AEW history. In the end part of the clash, Rosa broke free from Baker’s Lock Jaw, spilling the action out to the ring apron where she put the heel through a table with a Fire Thunder Driver to win.

AEW Dynamite grades: A+

AEW Dynamite results: All matches/segments that happened this week

Singles match: Cody Rhodes defeated Penta El Zero Miedo (AEW Dynamite grades: B-)

Singles match: Jade Cargill defeated Dani Jordyn (AEW Dynamite grades: A)

Segment: MJF Introduced The Pinnacle stable (AEW Dynamite grades: B)

10-Man Tag Team match: Hardy, Private Party, Butcher & Blade defeated Jurassic Express & Bear Country (AEW Dynamite grades: C+)

Segment: Christian Cage drops first-ever promo (AEW Dynamite grades: B+)

Segment: Tony Schiavone Interviews Darby Allin and Sting (AEW Dynamite grades: A+)

Singles match: Rey Fenix defeat Angelico (AEW Dynamite grades: C)

Unsanctioned Lights Out match: Thunder Rosa defeated Dr Britt Baker (AEW Dynamite grades: A+)

