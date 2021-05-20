AEW Dynamite Results: Young Bucks Retain Title, Inner Circle Deliver Promo

Quick links:
A couple of weeks after getting destroyed by the Pinnacle at AEW Blood and Guts, Chris Jericho returned to the ring with the rest of the Inner Circle members, making a major announcement. The AEW TNT champion Miro also made an appearance after defeating former titleholder Darby Allin, getting confronted by Lance Archer. At the show’s headliner, AEW Tag-Team champions the Young Bucks defended their titles against the Varsity Blonds. Apart from these headliners, the night also featured some incredible matches like Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs The Acclaimed, Christian Cage vs Matt Sydal, Hikaru Shida vs Rebel and others.
The Inner Circle entered the ring to answer Pinnacle’s challenge for a Stadium Stampede Match at Double Or Nothing. Each member of the faction delivered a promo before Chris Jericho took the mic and questioned whether the match is even worth it. After recalling the punishment, he suffered at the hands of MJF and team at Blood and Guts, Jericho concluded that it will be more than worth it as he’s looking to take revenge. Jericho then accepted the challenge, ending with, “We’re gonna dance all over your face...and p**s all over your grave”.
A week after defeating Darby Allin to become the new TNT champion, Miro made his way to the ring. He slammed the former champion before being confronted by Lance Archer, who promised to make Miro his “Bulgarian b***h” at Double or Nothing. In retaliation, Miro took a few verbal shots at his next opponent, promising to stand tall in the end.
As soon as the bell rang, Varsity Blonds took over, but a superkick by Nick Jackson toppled their momentum. Pillman delivered an impressive performance by executing some high flying moves, but constant cheating by the champions stopped the challengers from taking over. In the end, Matt Jackson hit Pillman with a sharpshooter to take a pinfall win. After the match, Moxley and Kingston attacked the Young Bucks, choking them out to close out the show and stealing their shoes along the way.
