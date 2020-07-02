AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Results Day 1: Cody Defeats Jake Hager; Kenny Omega, Adam Page Win

On the day one of AEW Fyter Fest 2020, fans saw AEW TNT Champion Cody retain his title by defeating Jake Hager. AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Adam Page also made an appearance as they retained their title against Best Friends in an entertaining high-flying match. AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida also defeated long-time rival Penelope Ford in a singles match to retain her title. Apart from that, the night also featured some incredible matches like MJF and Wardlow vs Jurassic Express, Private Party vs Santana and Ortiz and others.

AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Results: Major matches/segments that happened at the event

AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Results: AEW TNT Champion Cody defeats Jake Hager

Jake Hager dominated the match from the start, but Cody took him down with various submission locks. Jake Hager soon recovered and went after Arn Anderson, but Cody dove over the top rope to cut him off. Jake Hager caught Cody mid-air and slammed him to the mat. Hager again went after Anderson, but Cody delivered an incredible cutter from the top rope to gain some momentum. Jake Hager’s wife slapped Cody, but Cody’s brother Goldust ran down and attacked Hager. This allowed The American Nightmare to trap Hager in his submission move to retain his title.

AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Results: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Adam Page defeat Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent)

Taylor and Omega started the match with some quick counters and takedowns, but soon tagged in their partners. FTR came out to the stage to watch the final 10 minutes of the show as the champions punished the challengers. Adam Page fought Chuck Taylor and took him down with a series of signature moves. Kenny Omega came in but was hit by a spike piledriver for a close two-count. The challengers once again came close with their finisher on Page, but Omega entered to break up the pin. As the challengers were attacking Omega, Adam Page recovered and delivered the Buckshot Lariat for the win.

AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Results: AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida defeats Penelope Ford

As soon as the bell rang, Hikaru Shida hit Penelope Ford with a running knee. Ford tried to fight back but was unable to get the upper hand until they took the fight out of the ring. Ford threw the champion into the barricade, but Shida recovered and hit Ford with another running knee. The challenger dodged the third running knee and delivered a German suplex for a near-fall. In the later part of the match, Ford’s partner Kip Sabian appeared in the ring with a kendo stick, but the champion disarmed him and knocked him out. Penelope Ford tried to fight back, but Shida delivered another running knee to win the match.

AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Results (Day 1): All matches/segments that happened on the event

