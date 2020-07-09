AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Results Day 2: Jericho Defeats Cassidy, Omega And Page Retain Title

On the second and final AEW Fyter Fest 2020 episode, fans saw Chris Jericho defeat Orange Cassidy in the main event. AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Adam Page also appeared as they defeated Private Party to retain their title. Apart from these headliners, the special episode featured some incredible matches like Lance Archer vs Joey Janela, Colt Cabana & The Dark Order vs SoCal Uncensored, Nyla Rose vs Kenzie Paige and KiLynn King, among others.

Also Read l AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Results Day 1: Cody defeats Jake Hager; Kenny Omega, Adam Page win

AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Results (Day 2): Major matches/segments that happened at the PPV

AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Results (Day 2): AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Adam Page defeat Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen)

The challengers took control as soon as the match started, but a big lariat by Adam Page turned the tide in favour of the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Isiah Kassidy tried to fight back with an enzuigiri, but Kenny Omega pushed him back and tagged in Page. The Hangman grabbed Kassidy mid-air and slammed him into Quen for a near-fall. Quen recovered and delivered a shooting star press for two, but the champions answered with The Last Call to win the match.

Thunderous chops from the tag champs to start things off here #AEWDynamite #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/4Nu3ZPtQMy — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 9, 2020

Also Read l AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Day 2 live streaming, preview, match card, when and where to watch

AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Results (Day 2): Chris Jericho defeats Orange Cassidy

The Slacker Orange Cassidy shocked many when he showcased some impressive moves that sent Chris Jericho into the guardrail. He kept the pressure on Chris Jericho, but Santana and Ortiz interrupted and delivered a cheap shot to put Jericho in the driving seat. 'Le Champion' punished Orange Cassidy and even trapped him in an abdominal stretch, but referee Aubrey Edwards ordered Chris Jericho to break the hold.

Orange Cassidy fought back with a series of strikes and a hurricanrana. He then hit Chris Jericho with some shin kicks before delivering a superkick for a near-fall. In the later part of the match, Chris Jericho tried to deliver a Lionsault, but Orange Cassidy ducked and answered with a Michinoku Driver for another near fall. Chris Jericho soon got up and delivered The Judas Effect to win the match.

Also Read l Chris Jericho takes a dig at WWE, compares AEW and WWE NXT’s viewership ratings: WWE News

AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Results (Day 2): All matches/segments that happened at the PPV

AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Highlights (Day 2): AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Adam Page defeat Private Party

AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Highlights (Day 2): Lance Archer defeats Joey Janela

AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Highlights (Day 2): The Butcher, The Blade & Lucha Brothers defeat FTR and The Young Bucks

AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Highlights (Day 2): Nyla Rose defeats Kenzie Paige and KiLynn King

AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Highlights (Day 2): Colt Cabana & The Dark Order defeat SoCal Uncensored

AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Highlights (Day 2): Chris Jericho defeats Orange Cassidy

Image Source: AEW.com

Also Read l Chris Jericho wants Roman Reigns in AEW, says “He’s at the top of my wish list”: WWE News