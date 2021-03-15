AEW Revolution Creates History By Becoming Promotion’s Biggest PPV Of All-time Financially

AEW’s first PPV of 2021 not just offered an explosive fight card, consisting of four title matches, but also generated a lot of revenue for the promotion in the United States in recent memory. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the show brought in 125,000 buys worldwide through both traditional and streaming platforms, breaking the previous buyrate record set by Double or Nothing 2020 (105,000). AEW Revolution reportedly generated more than $5 million, which is almost double the amount Tony Khan and team were expecting.

Reports even claim that AEW Revolution is the biggest non-WWE show in the US since WCW's Starrcade in 1999 - which generated 145,000 buys. The PPV buys also reveals that the promotion has grown in the last year as 2020’s AEW Revolution, generated only 90,000 buys. Apart from ticket sales, AEW Revolution also made $22,000 from merchandise sales.

AEW Revolution 2021: 125,000

AEW Double or Nothing 2020: 105,000

AEW Double or Nothing 2019: 98,000

AEW Revolution 2020: 90,000

AEW All Out 2020: 90,000

AEW Revolution 2021 was headlined by the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley. The event also saw the return of pro-wrestling legend Sting, who teamed up with Darby Allin to defeat Team Taz – his first bout in almost six years. Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Christian Cage also made his highly-anticipated debut, signing a multi-year contract publicly.

During AEW Revolution, the promotion announced the date of its next big PPV - Double or Nothing – which is set to take place on May 30, 2021. The PPV will be held in Daily's Place, AEW's home base for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tag team match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Maki Itoh defeated Riho and Thunder Rosa

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) defeated The Inner Circle

Casino Tag Team Royale: Rey Fénix won by last eliminating Jungle Boy

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) defeated Ryo Mizunami

Tag team match: Miro and Kip Sabian defeated Best Friends

Big Money Match: "Hangman" Adam Page defeated "Big Money" Matt Hardy

AEW TNT Championship match: Scorpio Sky defeated Cody Rhodes, Penta El Zero Miedo, Lance Archer, Max Caster, and Ethan Page

Street Fight: Darby Allin & Sting defeated Team Taz

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) defeated Jon Moxley

