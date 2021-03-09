AEW Revolution: Former WWE Star Christian Cage Makes AEW Debut And Fans Are Loving It

Quick links:
Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Christian Cage – real name William Jason Reso – has been revealed as Tony Khan’s new signing at All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Christian’s signing was first teased by his former WWE colleague Paul Wight aka The Big Show at last week’s AEW Dynamite, claiming that a “Hall of Fame worthy” talent would be soon making his debut in the promotion. Since then, fans were theorising who the legend could be, considering many Hall of Fame worthy superstars have parted ways with Vince McMahon’s company over the past few years.
The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle and even Jon Cena were the possible candidates. But the superstar who topped the fan list was Christian Cage, who last performed at the WWE Royal Rumble PPV earlier this year. During the AEW Revolution PPV on Sunday, the dreams of many came true as Christian Cage made his AEW debut and went on to sign the contract publically. Although he did not do much during his first TV appearance with AEW, he confirmed that his new slogan for the year and the company is "Out. Work. Everyone".
Ahead of the tag-team street fight between Sting & Darby Allin and Brian Cage & Ricky Starks, Christian Cage made his way to the ring on a new theme song. The Captain Charisma, who was recently cleared to compete after his WWE Royal Rumble performance, waved to fans and said hello to the commentators. He then signed his contract and revealed his "outwork everyone" shirt before walking out in claps and cheers.
After the segment, fans took to Twitter and shared their emotions on Twitter, with many claiming that Tony Khan and co. has scored big by signing Christian Cage. “AEW f**king delivered, Christian is in AEW,” wrote a fan. “WWE really fumbled the ball with losing Christian to AEW,” another added.
