Afghanistan Flag To Feature At Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony As 'sign Of Solidarity'

With the Tokyo Paralympics set to begin in less than a day, fans cannot be more excited about the opening ceremony. The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 will take place from August 24 to September 5. Now, despite the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, the Paralympic authorities have decided that the Afghanistan flag will feature in the opening ceremony as a 'sign of solidarity.'

Afghanistan flag to feature at Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony

The International Paralympic Committee chief Andrew Parsons said on Monday that the Afghanistan flag will feature at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 opening ceremony. This move comes despite several of the country's athletes being forced out of the games amid the Taliban takeover. Many athletes were forced to withdraw from the Games as all flights out of the capital Kabul got cancelled, due to the airport currently being in the control of the US and there being a huge crowd outside its gates at all times as people - Afghans and foreigners - attempt to flee the Taliban.

According to PTI, at a press conference, Parsons informed that the Afghanistan flag will be carried into the Olympic Stadium by a representative of the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees. Parsons said, "We will include the Afghanistan flag in the ceremony as a sign of solidarity, and we have invited the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees representative here to act as the flagbearer."

The International Paralympic Committee chief added, "It is an act of solidarity. We decided this yesterday in the Board meeting. It is important to highlight that as it is a message of solidarity and peace that we send to the world. We would like to have them here. Unfortunately, it is not possible, but they will be here in spirit."

The Afghan flag became a symbol of the country's opposition to Taliban oppression as Afghanistan celebrated its 102nd Independence Day last week, days after its government fell and Ashraf Ghani fled. Groups of citizens, led mostly by women, took out massive flag marches through the big cities, while one march even saw a 100m-long flag being brandished by a large group of people on the streets of Kabul.

Afghanistan will 'partially' feature one athlete at Tokyo Paralympics

With the Taliban taking over the political reins of Afghanistan after the withdrawal of American troops and the collapse of the current government, athletes from the country cannot compete in the upcoming Games. However, Abbas Karimi is one athlete who will 'partially' represent Afghanistan as he fled his home nation in 2013. Karimi, who is still looking for citizenship, will compete at the upcoming Games as a part of the Refugee Paralympic Team. He fled to Iran before fleeing to Turkey, where wrestling coach Mike Ives helped train refugee athletes.