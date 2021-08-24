Afghanistan Flag Unfurled At Opening Ceremony Of Tokyo Paralympics As 'sign Of Solidarity'

The Afghanistan flag was unfurled at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 on Tuesday. Two Afghan athletes were supposed to participate in the Paralympic Games before Afghanistan’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) withdrew from the event due to flights being cancelled from Kabul. Zakia Khudadadi was one of the athletes who was supposed to travel to Tokyo. She is the first female athlete from Afghanistan to make her qualification count for the Paralympic Games in Taekwondo.

As reported by Olympics.com, the International Paralympic Committee(IPC) announced earlier that the flag would be represented in Tokyo as an act of solidarity and peace. In the announcement, IPC President Andrew Parsons said, “We will include the Afghanistan flag in the Ceremony as a sign of solidarity," said Parsons. "It is important to highlight that as it is a message of solidarity and peace that we send to the world. We would like to have them here, unfortunately, it is not possible, but they will be here in spirit." A Tokyo 2020 volunteer carried the Afghan flag into the Opening Ceremony. The volunteer invited by the IPC, was a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) representative.

All flights were cancelled from the Kabul International Airport after the Taliban took over Afghanistan. Kabul’s airport has become the centre of attention for the world after the Taliban seized the national capital. Thousands of people were trying to flee the Taliban regime by holding on to the US Military flight from the airport. The Aircraft was reportedly carrying an estimated 640 souls. In a photograph that got viral globally, depressed people can be seen cramped into the US Military Aircraft. The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 starts on August 25, with the opening ceremony already taking place a day prior. The opening day of the Paralympic Games will see the participation of two Indian para-athletes- Sonalben Manubhai Patel and Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel, who will play at the Women's Table Tennis singles event.

Image Source: AP