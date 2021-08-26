Afghanistan's Tokyo Paralympians Are Evacuated & Safe: International Paralympic Committee

Afghanistan’s para-athletes Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli, who were set to compete at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 were forced out of the paralympic games after the Taliban’s takeover of their country. The Afghanistan Paralympic Committee had previously announced that both the taekwondo athletes will not be travelling to Tokyo. However, the Afghanistan national flag was unfurled during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics by the International Paralympic Committee as a sign of peace and solidarity.

As reported by PTI, IPC spokesman Craig Spence, during the daily press briefing talked about the Afghan athletes, however not revealing their whereabouts. Speaking on the situation in Afghanistan, Spence said, “The situation hasn’t changed. We displayed the flag in the Opening Ceremony as a sign of solidarity. The two athletes are outside of Afghanistan now, they’ve been evacuated. We know where they are.”

Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli’s participation was canceled after all flights out of the capital Kabul were canceled owing to the Taliban’s takeover. Expressing concern about the athletes, Spence added, “Our priority at the moment is not to focus on sport, it’s their health and wellbeing, and we’re working with relevant people to ensure that. What’s important is they’re safe, and they are”. Chief of the IPC, Andrew Parsons had announced on Monday that the Paralympic Games 2020 would feature the Afghanistan flag as a “sign of solidarity”.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 started with a fascinating opening ceremony on Tuesday. The events started a day later on Wednesday. Meanwhile, India has sent its largest-ever contingent to the Paralympic Games 2020 with as many as 54 athletes set to participate across nine events. Indian shot-putter Tej Chand was the flag-bearer for India at Tokyo. He will play in the finals of the Men’s shot put F55 event, eyeing a Paralympic medal on Friday.

Meanwhile, the current table for medal winners is led by China with a total of 23 medals which include eight gold medals, five silver medals, and 10 bronze medals. China is followed by Great Britain at second place with six gold, eight silver, and three bronze medals. Although the Indian contingent is yet to open their accounts on the tally of medals, they are highly expected to return home by making a mark for the country.

