AFI Chief Adille Sumariwalla Interacts With Republic; Says 'Neeraj Chopra Is The Greatest'

Athletics Federation of India President, Adille Sumariwalla interacted with the Republic TV on Monday, while the Indian Contingent returned home from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He spoke about the talented youth of the country and the reception that the Indian team received at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, on Monday. While talking about the value of an Olympic medal, he also spoke about gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and offered him a word of advice.

Adille Sumairawalla thanks everyone for the support during Olympics

The AFI President said, “If josh is there today, it has to be maintained. If the planning and strategy are good, there is no doubt that we will definitely perform better. This time we performed better and got more medals than any other previous Olympics game. We got gold in athletics which was very unprecedented. It is all a matter of planning, hard work, coordination, support from the government and assistance from sponsors. When you look at all of that it is a total team effort and if we continue this momentum, I am sure we will do well in Paris Olympics 2024.”

What was special about the 2020-21 batch of Olympians who toured Tokyo?

Speaking on the achievements of the contingent that contributed to India's medal tally, Sumariwalla said, "Our team is very young. Most of our medallists are very, very young. It is the youth and hunger to strive for better and it was amplified because situations were spooked up. If you look at the performances, especially in Athletics, the number of Olympic records broken were significant and motivating.” He also mentioned that the number of national records broken during the International games was over 100.

On the reception the Olympians received

According to Sumariwalla, there is nothing greater than achieving an Olympic medal on an International stage where 214 countries participate. He called it 'tremendous'. Speaking on the aforementioned, he added, "This fact has still not completely dawned on people and now after these exceptional performances by the Indian Olympic contingent, more and more people will be waking up to acknowledge people.”

On national hero, Neeraj Chopra

Talking about the attention Neeraj Chopra was receiving, the AFI president hoped he doesn’t get distracted because he says that the journey from here would only get tougher. He said, "It was easier to get the first medal but to repeat the same was something that every player has to maintain.” While concluding he showered praise on Chopra and his achievements, and said, "He (Chopra) is a very good kid and he is very, very focused. He is a good lad and I am very fond of him. I hope people will let him be and not pressurize him too much. He is a superstar today. he is the greatest ever in my view."

