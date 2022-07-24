India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra re-wrote history books on Sunday by winning the silver medal in javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships 2022. Chopra is only the second Indian after Anju Bobby George to secure a medal in the World Championship with a throw of 88.13m in the fourth attempt. Following the historic feat, Chief Athletics Federation of India (AFI) coach P Radhakrishnan Nair spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Neeraj Chopra's massive achievement

Neeraj Chopra wins silver: Chief India coach praises star athlete

Radhakrishnan Nair, during the interview, lavished praise on Neeraj Chopra spoke and about his dedication, focus and training which has brought him all the success. He said, "He (Chopra) is a highly focussed athlete and did not rest after the Tokyo Olympics. He started his training in November 2021. He trained in India for a few days after which he went to Turkey for training and from there he went to Europe for his competitions and trained in Finland before coming for the competition in the US. It is a systematic and planned training Chopra is doing, he is never relaxed and is fully focused on the event and is very hard working."

Nair also spoke about the support from the government, AFI and the Sports Authority of India(SAI), adding, "Wherever he wanted to go for training he was allowed to go there. He was given a good coach and groomed properly. Even today you must have seen that he did not have any pressure or stress."

Speaking of India's performance at the World Athletics Championships, Team India's chief coach Nair said, "Proud for all Indian citizens and all blessings from the Government of India, Sports Authority of India, Athletics Federation of India we all worked together. Good to see we had six finalists this time because back in the 2019 edition, we had two finalists. It was a great performance thank you for your support."

Neeraj Chopra World Championships performance

Coming into the final, Neeraj Chopra topped the Group A qualification round after securing automatic qualification. Overall, he qualified for the final in second place with a throw of 88.39m which was his third career-best throw. During the javelin throw final, Chopra began the event with a foul throw in his very first attempt, however, he bounced back with two attempts of 82.39m and 86.37m to be in the fourth position after three rounds. The Indian athlete went on to register a throw of 88.13m in the fourth round, which helped him jump to second place, the spot which he held on to till the end. The last two throws ended in fouls but he still walked away with silver.