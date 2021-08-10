AFI Felicitates India's Tokyo Olympians; Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Expresses Gratitude

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) felicitated India's athletes who participated at the Tokyo Olympics at the Taj Hotel in Delhi on Tuesday.

Javelin thrower and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was among those felicitated by AFI. Addressing the media, Neeraj Chopra thanked the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Army. Chopra also spoke about the challenges he faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted the improvement in training facilities he got after joining the national camp.

Delhi: Athletics Federation of India felicitates Indian athletics team of #TokyoOlympics, gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra also attends the event pic.twitter.com/X1ZYf8lxWR — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

Neeraj Chopra addresses media

Speaking about his performance, Neeraj Chopra remarked that the athletes' diet, health, and everything else was taken care of by the sports organisations. "I thank the AFI, SAI, Indian Army, and my sponsor who always supported me. The federation also kept our camp open during COVID-19. I am thankful for that," India's star performer at this Olympic Games said.

Speaking about the improvement of his training facilities, Chopra said that initially there was a lack of facilities, but it improved after the training started. The gold medalist has credited the improvement in facilities as having played a major part in his Olympic victory.

"When I was taken into the national camp, it was a life-changing moment and opportunity in my sports career. I used to cook my own food and the javelins were of standard quality. We used to train professionally but we received better facilities only after joining the national camp. We also received a proper athlete's diet," said Neeraj Chopra "When I used to look at my senior athletes, I used to get motivated. The feeling of training among India's best athletes was something very different. The training and my love for sports was truly something. The facilities I received started improving and results came in eventually," added Chopra

#LIVE on #OlympicSuperstars | In 2016, we didn't have enough facilities, later when training started facilities started improving eventually and results came in: Neeraj Chopra



Watch here - https://t.co/90BPt8qOrZ pic.twitter.com/ItlwxOO3ES — Republic (@republic) August 10, 2021

Neeraj Chopra sets eyes on World Championship

Chopra asserted that though he won a gold, the competition with other javelin throwers was very tough. Speaking about his future plans, the Tokyo gold medalist expressed that he is now eyeing the world championship.

"Now I want to win the world championship. That competition is huge and sometimes even tougher than the Olympics. That is my target. I think one shouldn't be satisfied after winning just one medal, we should keep aiming for more. I will even try to win medals once again at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games," said Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra on his conversation with PM Modi

The ace javelin thrower remarked that he felt good and motivated after talking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He hailed PM Modi for interacting with all Indian players at the Tokyo Olympics and said that the Prime Minister not only supported him but also encouraged every other player.

"It is huge that a Prime Minister of a country personally interacts with all the players," said Chopra.

Neeraj Chopra exuded confidence that India will further improve in all sporting disciplines. He mentioned that all players had the power to win more medals for India. Finally, Chopra hailed his coach and said that he guided him well.

"My coach guided me to do my best without being worried about other world champions," he said

The gold medalist has expressed hope that other aspiring athletes will be inspired by his victorious feat at the Tokyo Games.