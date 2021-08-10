AFI To Promote Javelin Throw, Hold Games On Aug 7 Every Year After Neeraj Chopra's Gold

As India continues to celebrate Neeraj Chopra's gold win at the Tokyo Olympics, Athletics Federation of India’s (AFI) planning committee Chairman Lalit Bhanot, on Tuesday, August 10, announced that the committee has decided to promote javelin throwing and will hold competitions every year throughout the country on August 7. Athletics Federation of India felicitated the Indian athletics team of Tokyo Olympics, including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who became the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics after Abhinav Bindra, as he seized gold in the men's javelin throw on August 7.

On August 9, the players were felicitated by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju among others. The event was attended by all medallists, except Silver medal winner Mirabai Chanu and Bronze winner PV Sindhu.

Neeraj Chopra's historic win

Neeraj Chopra scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as he won India's first gold medal at the games and ended his nation's 100-year long wait of winning a medal in athletics in the mega-event.

In the first round, Neeraj Chopra broke his qualification record and his throw was 87.03 m, the second throw was 87.58m, and the third throw was 76.79m. Neeraj Chopra's second throw moved him to the second round. In the second round, Chopra's first two throws were considered foul and the final throw was around 84 m high.

India's Tokyo Olympics 2020 journey

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra became the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics after Abhinav Bindra, as he seized gold in the men's javelin throw on August 7. The weightlifter from Manipur, Mirabai Chanu, clinched a silver medal in the 49kg category and opened India's account on the very first day of competitions on July 24.

The 23-year-grappler, Ravi Dahiya, born in Nahri village in Sonepat district in Haryana won a silver medal in the men's 57kg freestyle event. Lovlina Borgohain scripted history in Indian women's boxing by clinching a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games. The 26-year-old badminton player, PV Sindhu won the women's singles bronze medal. The 27-year-old wrestler, Bajrang Punia clinched bronze in the Men's 65kg freestyle bout.

The Indian men's hockey team clinched the bronze, the country's 12th Olympic badge in the sport that appeared after a gap of 41 years.

