After Antim Panghal, Another Wrestler Demands Trial For Vinesh Phogat And Bajrang Punia

U20 Wrestling World Champion Antim Panghal made headlines on Wednesday morning for moving to the court after Vinesh Phogat was selected to represent India in the 53kg category at the Asian Games 2023. This came after the IOC-appointed ad-hoc panel handed direct qualification to Vinesh and Bajrang Punia for the Asian Games 2023, without any trial bouts. As the events unfolded, another Indian wrestler is now demanding fair trials while threatening that he would also make an appeal in the court.

3 Things You Need To Know

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia were part of the protest against former WFI chief

They were allowed to skip the trials and directly qualify for the Asian Games

The Asian Games 2023 will begin on September 23 in Hangzhou, China

ALSO READ | Antim Phangal Moves To HC Challenging Vinesh Phogat's Trial Exemption From Asian Games

“They have been staging a protest for a year now, while we have been practising”

In conversation with ANI, Indian wrestler Vishal Kaliraman revealed his disappointment with the ad-hoc panel’s decision to allow Bajrang Punia to represent India in the 65kg category without undergoing any trials. He appealed for trials, seeking fair selection, while also saying he is ready to take the matter to court. Here’s what Vishal Kaliraman told ANI.

Even I play in the under 65kg category and for the Asian Games Bajrang Punia has been given direct entry without any trial. They have been staging a protest for a year now, while we have been practising. We appeal for a trial... We don't want any favour or benefit. At least a trial should be conducted otherwise we are ready to go the court. Last time around during the Commonwealth Games trials, Bajrang Punia directly played in the semi-finals while we competed in five matches before the final. At least there should be a trial, or else we are ready to take it to court. We will appeal before the court. We've been practising for 15 years...If Bajrang Punia denies that he would not play in the Asian Games only then someone else will get a chance.

#WATCH | Delhi: Wrestler Vishal Kaliraman says, "Even I play in the under 65kg category and for the Asian Games Bajrang Punia has been given direct entry without any trial. They have been staging a protest for a year now, while we have been practising. We appeal for a trial... We… https://t.co/X6b5LzOuyd pic.twitter.com/IOSmRDlXFR — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

The Asian Games 2023 is scheduled to get underway from September 23 onwards in Hangzhou, China.