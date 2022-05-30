Last Updated:

After Gymnast's Complaint On "partiality" At Trials, SAI Asks GFI For Report

In the letter, Kumar said that despite finishing 5th in the rankings, he was not selected, but gymnasts finishing "below me" were included in the team.

Acting upon a complaint lodged by the country's most decorated gymnast Ashish Kumar on partiality at team selection trials, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has sought a report on the issue from the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI).

The SAI said, if required, it will launch a probe into the matter.

In a letter written to GFI president Sudhir Mittal, a copy of which was marked to SAI, Kumar said he "faced injustice at the selection trials held between March 11-22 . 

"Indian Gymnast Ashish Kumar in a complaint to the Gymnastics Federation of India has alleged that he faced partiality at the trials held between March 11 to March 22 for selection of the team for Commonwealth Games. 

"The gymnast has also sent a copy of his complaint to the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Taking up the matter immediately, SAI has sought a report from GFI on the issue," the SAI said in a statement on Saturday.

"Following the submission of report by GFI, SAI will set up an enquiry committee to probe further into the matter, if required," it added. 

In the letter, the Arjuna Awardee Kumar said that despite finishing fifth in the all-around rankings, he was not selected, but gymnasts finishing "below me (7th and 8th) were included in the team".

Kumar is a multiple medallist at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

