After IOC, Mittal Urges FIH To Take Action Against Batra For Illegal Appointment

Days after complaining to the International Olympic Council (IOC), the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Vice President Sudhanshu Mittal has reached out to the International Hockey Federation (FIH) against Narendra Batra's "illegal appointment, undertakings, and misuse of powers" as IOA President.

In a letter to FIH Disciplinary Commissioner Gordon Nurse, a copy of which is with Republic TV, Mittal points out how Batra has allegedly violated and manipulated the rules and regulations to become the IOA chief and subsequently misused his powers from time to time.

In a strongly worded letter dated June 6th, Mittal alleged that there has been a major cover-up. "I bring to your kind attention the gross violations that had happened during the election of Hockey India in 2014 and Indian Olympic Associaton in 2017, which needs to be probed by the highest authorities. The President of the Indian Olympic Associaton, Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra was not eligible to contest for that election and there has been a major cover-up. His eligibility was falsified two times, one of which impacts Dr. Batra’s position as President of the International Hockey Federation in 2017:

A) Dr. Batra not being a member of the preceding Executive Council of the Indian Olympic Association which was a mandatory requirement.

B) Dr. Batra not being a valid representative through the Executive Board of Hockey India to the Indian Olympic Association, which is the basic eligibility needed to be part of the General Assembly of the IOA."

Mittal then gives a long point by point submission as to why and how Batra had violated and tweaked the laws and under which provisions of IOA and demanded FIH to conduct inquiry and take appropriate steps immediately and refrain Batra to function as FIH president and "ban him from the world of hockey."

"I request you to please consider my complaint on its merits. My plea is to refrain Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra from discharging the duties of the President of the International hockey federation, with immediate effect, pending inquiry of the disciplinary commission. Thereafter, please ban him from the sport of hockey and take appropriate disciplinary actions, as you deem fit.

I am not the first person in India to protest against Dr. Batra. Athletes and officials who dared to utter a word against Dr Batra were silenced and removed from hockey. Indian hockey does not need Dr. Batra. But Dr. Batra needs Hockey India to fulfil his hunger for power, control, and money. A single man's autocratic rule and self-centred manipulation is ruining hockey and Olympic movement last few years. A corrective action is only possible when higher authorities look into the matter. The justice of hockey should prevail above the fraud by Dr. Batra. I request you to please conduct an inquiry and take necessary action."

