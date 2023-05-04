After Midnight Scuffle, Wrestlers Claim Drunk Cops Manhandled, Abused Women Protestors

India's top wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar broke down and narrated their ordeal as they sought support from the entire nation after a midnight scuffle with the police personnel. The protesting wrestlers made serious allegations against the police personnel claiming that they were inebriated as they manhandled them and abused the woman protesters while a couple of them received injuries.

Wrestlers claim drunk police officials manhandled and abused protestors

Several videos of the confrontation between wrestlers and the police force from the location have gone viral on social media. The latest row erupted when the wrestlers tried to bring folding beds to the protest site.

After the scuffle, Wrestler Bajrang Punia stated that the police used force against them and asked people to reach Delhi with tractors. "We are in need of the support of the whole country, everyone must come to Delhi. This is the condition of law and order in the national capital. Police are using force against us, abusing women and doing nothing against Brijbhushan.

#WATCH | "We're in need of the support of the whole country, everyone must come to Delhi. Police using force against us, abusing women and doing nothing against Brijbhushan...": Wrestler Bajrang Punia pic.twitter.com/krGrO7HlxM — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

While Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik were crying as they addressed the media, Vinesh Phogat said, "We all reached the site and saw that the area was filled with water and there was no place to sleep. Therefore, we thought of bringing the cots. All of a sudden one of the cops started pushing us. We are protesting against Brijbhushan who is sleeping in his house and we can't even bring our beds. We are fighting for our rights".

"The way they have made us suffer, I would not want any athlete to win a medal for the country," she added.

VIDEO | "The way they have made us suffer, I would not want any athlete to win a medal for the country," says wrestler Vinesh Phogat. pic.twitter.com/EpSk6dc3ZL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 3, 2023

Geeta Phogat also came in support of the wrestlers stating that his brother had sustained a severe head injury during the scuffle. Taking to Twitter Geeta Phogat said, "The police attack on wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in which my younger brother Dushyant Phogat's head was severed and another wrestler was also injured is very shameful".

जंतर-मंतर पर पुलिस द्वारा पहलवानों पर हमला जिसमें मेरे छोटे भाई दुष्यंत फौगाट का सिर फोड़ दिया गया है और एक अन्य पहलवान को भी चोट आयी है ये बहुत ही शर्मनाक है — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) May 3, 2023

While DCP Pranav Tayal stated that the wrestlers brought the beds without permission, they refused even after being asked to stop, which followed an altercation. Responding to the allegations of a cop being drunk he stated that the medical checkup is being conducted.

"Somnath Bharti brought folding beds to the protest site in Jantar Mantar. Since there was no permission, we didn't allow it, so some of the supporters of the protesting wrestlers tried to take out the beds from the truck and this led to an altercation," said DCP Pranav

He further said, "We have told the wrestlers to complain about their grievances and will take appropriate action...medical check-up of the Policeman on whom they've raised allegations, being conducted".

#WATCH | "Somnath Bharti brought folding beds to the protest site in Jantar Mantar. Since there was no permission, we didn't allow it, so some of the supporters of the protesting wrestlers tried to take out the beds from the truck and this led to an altercation...": DCP Pranav… pic.twitter.com/dWwRTFSDHZ — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

Following the scuffle, the Delhi Police on Thursday morning made heavy deployment of security personnel at Jantar Mantar. Multiple barricades have been put up around the protest site, and no one is allowed in. It comes after wrestlers called for farmers and their leaders to assemble at the protest site on Thursday morning.

The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23. They have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh.