After Verstappen-Hamilton Controversy, Important F1 Rule Change Could Take Place Next Year

In one of the most thrilling finishes to a Formula One season, Max Verstappen somehow managed to win the 2021 F1 Drivers' Championship despite being second for most of the final race in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. On the race day, Mercedes driver and seven-time Formula One champion, Lewis Hamilton led the Abu Dhabi GP from the first turn of the race right until the final lap but after a safety car and some 'controversial' directives from race control, Max Verstappen managed to overtake his rival and win both the Abu Dhabi GP and the 2021 F1 Drivers' Championship.

However, around the 37th lap in the race, a Virtual Safety Car was brought in after some debris was on the race track, during which Max Verstappen was able to change his tyres. However, Mercedes team director Toto Wolff was not pleased and asked Michael Masi the race director to not introduce any more safety cars in the race. Wolff was heard over the FIA Radio saying: "Michael please no safety car. Interferes in the race. Please don't." Now according to reports, F1 managing director Ross Brawn has decided to stop team principals from being able to speak to the race director while the race is going on, starting from next season onwards.

However, that was not the only incident where a team principal has spoken directly with the race director. When the safety car for the final lap was introduced initially, race control decided to not let the lapped cars unlap themselves but later the decision was changed and they were allowed to do so. During the time Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also spoke to the race director Masi questioning the original decision.

Lewis Hamilton lead the race for 57 of the 58 laps at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but after a yellow flag and directives from the race, control to first say that "lapped cars will not be allowed to overtake the safety car," before allowing five cars between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to go past them and the safety car. As a result, the Dutchman, who was on fresher soft tyres, got past the Brit with ease, who had been on used hard compound tyres for several laps and Verstappen crossed the finish line in the first place to clinch his maiden F1 championship. Following Verstappen's "controversial" victory, Mercedes F1 protested the decisions made by race control. However, they did not find any solace as their protests were rejected and the Red Bull Racing driver was confirmed 2021 Formula 1 champion.

