Ahead Of Spanish Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso Blames FIA Of Being Incompetent

Spanish motorist racing driver, Fernando Alonso has sparked controversy by accusing Formula One's governing body, FIA of being incompetent and lacking in racing knowledge. As per the reports of BBC, Alonso mentioned problems from the previous edition of the tournament in Miami. He stated that despite attempts to restructure after the management of last year's finale in Abu Dhabi, he has seen no improvement at the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

Alonso further stated that in Miami, he was given an "unfair" penalty for gaining an advantage by going off the track. He lost out of the points after adding five seconds to his race time for bypassing a chicane. He added that following the incident, he promptly gave up the time that he gained, however, the stewards had only looked at the fact that he had subsequently gone quicker in the next portion of the circuit and had ignored Alpine's request to provide the data to back up his claim. He stated that the stewards were really unjust and incompetent and that they lacked professionalism. He further said that he just missed one corner and had to start over.

The Spaniard furthered his tirade by stating that when they returned with the proofs, the stewards had already left the room and were packing. However, he still presented them with the data, but they were unable to act because the penalty had already been issued. He claimed that it was a catastrophe, according to BBC.

He also slammed Niels Wittich

Alonso also slammed Niels Wittich, who was the race director at five races this year. He accused Wittich of refusing to respond to drivers' pleas for an impact-absorbing barrier to be built at a corner where Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was badly injured during practice in Miami. Sainz had complained at the drivers' briefing that the hit was significantly more severe than it should have been.

Alonso said that Eduardo Freitas, who replaces Wittich as race director for this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, is considered to be an improvement over Wittich, claiming that Freitas has a lot more World Endurance Championship and top-level experience, which will help. He further stated that it's difficult to communicate to someone about racing when they don't have racing knowledge.

