AIBA Men's Boxing Championships: Live Stream Details And IND Squad; All You Need To Know

The AIBA Men's World Boxing Championship begins today in Belgrade, Serbia and will feature the revamped weight categories which were announced by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) earlier this year. The event will also mark the second time the Men’s World Boxing Championships will be hosted in Belgrade.

Initially there were 10 categories but a revision will now mean 13 weight divisions — 48kg, 51kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63.5kg, 67kg, 71kg, 75kg, 80kg, 86kg, 92kg, and +92kg. Team India will see representation in all 13 divisions. Govind Sahani will represent India in the 48kg and will square off against Ecuador's Arias Ortiz, while Deepak Kumar will battle against Kyrgyzstan's Azat Usenaliev in the 51kg championship.

In the 54Kg bout, Akash will take on Germany's Omar Salah Ibrahim. While Rohit Mor will face Ecuador's Caicedo Jean in the 57kg category. Varinder Singh will battle against Armenia's Karen Tonakanyan in the 60kg, while Shiva Thapa will face Kenya's Nyadera Victor Odhiambo in the 63.5kg. In the 67kg bout, Akash will face Turkey's Avci Adem Furkan(67kg) while Nishant Dev will battle Hungary's Kozak Laszlo in the 71kg competition.

In the 70kg match, Sumit will play Jamaica's O'Neill Damon while in the 80kg Sachin Kumar has received a bye to the next round. Lakshya, who will compete in the 86kg, will face Korea's Kim Hyeongkyu, while Sanjeet 92kg too has received a bye. In the final category (+92kg), Narender will play Poland's Safaryan Oskar.

AIBA Men's Boxing Championships: Where to watch the event live in India

The AIBA Men’s Boxing Championships will be live on Eurosport.

India’s squad for the AIBA Men's Boxing Championships

Govind Sahani (48kg), Deepak Kumar (51kg), Akash (54kg), Rohit Mor (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Akash (67kg), Nishant Dev(71kg), Sumit (75kg), Sachin Kumar (80kg), Lakshya (86kg), Sanjeet (92kg) and Narender (+92kg)

650 boxers to compete across 13 divisions

The Men's Boxing Championships will see a total of 650 boxers in action across 13 weight categories. In terms of the prize, the gold medallist will receive $100,000, while the silver medallists, will get $50,000 and the bronze medal winners will get $25,000.

(Image: Twitter/AIBA Boxing)