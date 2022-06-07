Air India Tenders Apology To Indian Para Swimmer Over Long Wait For Wheelchair At Airport

India's flag carrier Air India has responded to Indian para swimmer Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh's complaint after the athlete claimed that he had to wait for 90 minutes to get a wheelchair at the Delhi airport. The airline said that the delay took place due to airport security reasons and requested the para swimmer to give them another chance to set things right.

After Indian para swimmer Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh claimed to have waited at the Delhi airport for a wheelchair, Air India responded by stating, "It was delayed due to airport security reasons. We hope you will give us another chance to set things right. Shams Aalam was provided with an aisle wheelchair as per procedure from the aircraft by Air India as soon as the flight landed in Delhi. His personal wheelchair arrived at the belt in a while after due security clearance."

India's flag carrier went on to add that they regret any inconvenience that was caused to the para swimmer by stating, "He was escorted by airport handling personnel throughout. The inconvenience caused by the delay (beyond our control) in the arrival of his wheelchair is regretted."

Air India's apology came after Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh had taken to his official Twitter account and put up various posts to highlight his grievances. In his post, he wrote that he had informed the cabin crew that he required his wheelchair at the gate, and despite waiting for an hour, his request had not been fulfilled.

Dear @airindiain i landed with AI 309 5 pm at @DelhiAirport . I am a wheelchair user and I informed cabin crew that I need my wheelchair at gate. After an hour i am still waiting and not received my personal wheelchair. I need to use washroom no one supporting. — Shams Aalam (@IamShamsAalam) June 6, 2022

In another post, he thanked the Twitter users for their support and also requested Air India to conduct a 'sensitization program' to handle persons with a disability (PwD).

Thank you twitter family for your support. I received my wheelchair. However @airindiain kindly conduct sensitization program to handle PwD. If a PwD asking for his wheelchair don't force them to sit on your XL size uncomfortable wheelchair. — Shams Aalam (@IamShamsAalam) June 6, 2022

Who is Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh?

Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh is a 35-year old from Bihar, who has won a total of 15 medals at the 12th to 17th Indian National Para-Swimming Championship. He was also then selected for the Indian contingent for the 2018 Asian Para Games to participate in various categories. Having been a four-time gold medallist in the Indian Open Para Swimming Championship, his goal is now to qualify for the World Championships.