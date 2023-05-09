Air Pistol Medals Up For Grabs On Opening Day Of ISSF World Cup

India's Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal and Varun Tomar in men's section and Divya TS, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan in women's division will aim for top podium finishes in 10m air pistol event when the ISSF World Cup (pistol & rifle) commences here on Wednesday.

The tournament is crucial for the 34-member India contingent as this is the last international assignment before the World Championships at the same venue in August.

The Indians will be looking to maximise their quota places for the 2024 Paris Olympics at the World Championships scheduled from August 14 to September 1.

The Indian contingent arrived in the Azerbaijan capital in two batches and have been training under high-performance director Pierre Beauchamp and foreign coaches Thomas Farnik and Munkhbayar Dorjsuren.

A total of 10 medal events spread equally over the next five days will take place with 600 shooters from around 50 countries competing.

Some of the big names taking part here include Christian Reitz, Javad Faroughi, Damir Mikec, Anna Korakaki, Doreen Vennekamp, Yang Qian, Veronika Major and Jean Quiquampoix.