Airtel Delhi Half Marathon Showed India Can Host Big Events Responsibly: Vivek Singh

There's only a thin line between success and failure. And when Delhi half marathon winner, Ethiopia's Amdework Walelegn passed the finish line at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 29, Delhi and Procam International jumped with joy. The Airtel Delhi Half Marathon had been a success, only the second live sports event to be held in India amidst the pandemic. Around 60 professional and elite athletes, male and female, took to the streets of Delhi on November 29, as Delhi held its 16th half-marathon braving a host of questions and uncertainties surrounding the event.

There were difficulties of course, or I would say 'challenges' as Vivek Singh, co-founder and Managing Director of Procam International phrases it. India was and continues to be in a nationwide lockdown as international travel continues to be restricted, and the only sports event held before, the Indian Super League (ISL) is being hosted in a bio-bubble environment in Goa, where coronavirus cases have been on a downward stretch. Delhi, on the other hand, is currently experiencing the third wave of the deadly virus, but with some meticulous planning and support, Procam International weathered the storm.

Athletes, government showed faith in Airtel Delhi half Marathon says Procam International's Vivek Singh

In a telephonic interview with Republic World, Vivek Singh lauded the support of the government officials and believes that the reputation of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM) and their track record held them in good stead. Singh believes that athletes showed confidence in them and the event to travel to India in these testing times believing that they'll be taken good care of. Procam's co-founder also revealed that all the athletes that were invited from abroad made their way to Delhi which was a fitting tribute to ADHM and the city.

"I wouldn't call them difficulties. There are various challenges one faces and one of them was to bring down the best athletes to Delhi from across the globe. Firstly they have to have the faith in event and Procam and this is where Delhi half marathon's reputation held them in good stead. " Vivek Singh on difficulties while hosting the Airtel Delhi Marathon, which was held on November 29

Vivek Singh further said that the Government of India Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of External Affairs, Home Affairs, Government of Delhi, Sports Authority of India were extremely fabulous in their support of the event. Singh revealed that the officials had their concerns, but were confident and put their faith behind Procam International for hosting the Airtel Delhi half marathon. He added that the way the ADHM has been hosted in the past, helped the authorities to give permission for this year's event and Procam, in turn, followed all the necessary protocols that were in place. Singh revealed the athletes were allowed to travel only with a COVID-19 negative certificate and were further tested twice before taking the track on November 29.

"It was more of a mental battle than a physical one": Procam International

The coronavirus pandemic meant that athletes were in isolation at the Le Meridien hotel while undergoing multiple covid-19 tests. All participants were allotted separate rooms while their movements were restricted to pre-identified training areas and the stadium area. Vivek Singh believes that the athletes were helped by the fact countries across the globe had eased the stringent lockdown measures, meaning running and training was possible for most athletes over the past few months. He believes that it was more of a mental battle than a physical one, and stated that the athletes arrived hungry due to the lack of marathons and races happening across the globe. Singh also credited the athletes for maintaining their regimes and routines despite the challenging circumstances.

I'm very happy to see that Airtel Delhi Half Marathon was organized with proper health safety measures. Besides top international Marathon runners, India's Avinash Sable set a new national record! Congratulations to all the winners and participants.#ADHM2020 pic.twitter.com/rvZ56ZWcG5 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 29, 2020

"Pollution problem was mitigated, athletes have done better every year"

Pollution in Delhi has always been a huge concern and many had claimed that the race was almost 'suicidal' for the athletes taking part. Vivek Singh while acknowledging the threat of pollution, said that the ADHM were able to provide the athletes with a safe and secure corridor for the event and had taken measures for the same. Furthermore, the athletes have always done better with each passing year, further testifying that that problem of pollution could be health with.

"Pollution in Delhi has been a huge factor but over the years we have proven that we can provide the athletes with a safe secure passage where they can run and enjoy with our pollution control measures. . We had our Devic Earth Pure Skies machine installed at two ends of the course which reduces particulate matter by 40%, while the Government of Delhi provided us with anti-smog machines which sprayed mist further reducing particulate matter. " -Vivek Singh on concerns regarding Delhi's air quality and pollution

ADHM gave the message of courage and hope: Vivek Singh

When quizzed about whether the vaccine gives him hope considering the Mumbai marathon 2021 and other upcoming events, Vivek Singh said that while the vaccine is important, ADHM has shown that Indian can conduct big events in a safely and responsibly. The co-founder of Procam international further added: "Even without the vaccine we have to carry out in a safe and secure manner, do what we have to do what is possible for us to do". Singh further stated that message of 'courage and hope' which the Delhi half-marathon put out was the biggest thing for him, as it happened in these challenging times and believes one should not shy away from things because of the pandemic.

A-WIN-ash Sable has shattered all records. 🙌🏻



New half marathon national record and a new course record for the 26-year-old. 🏆



Look's like Sable's had a great Sunday at #ADHM2020. 🤩#ADHMMovesMe pic.twitter.com/BqpUoBcl6m — ADHM (@runadhm) November 29, 2020

Speaking of future events, Vivek Singh claimed that after the success of ADHM, the Mumbai Marathon 2021 and the Kolkata Marathon were all possible. While Procam International's have listed dates on their website, Singh revealed that they were still working on making the events happen in the near future. Until the dates are finalised and we see the athletes back on the streets, one can only laud the courage of Procam International and everyone involved in the Airtel Delhi half-marathon and hope that they can continue to keep these up, braving all the storms, including coronavirus and pollution.

(Image Courtesy: ADHM, Tata Motors Cars Twitter)