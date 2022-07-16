Aishwary Pratap Singh Clinches Podium Finish, India Racks Up 4 Gold At ISSF World Cup

Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar is currently in the headlines for achieving the huge feat of clinching gold medal in men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup 2022 in Changwon on Saturday. He defeated Hungary's Zalan Peklar 16-12 to earn the first place finish, having topped the qualification round with a score of 593. At the same time, Hungary’s Istvan Peni finished third in the event.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to their official Twitter handle on Saturday morning and congratulated Tomar for his achievement. “GOLD for India. Tokyo Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins gold at the @ISSF_Shooting 2022 World Cup, Changwon. Tomar defeated Hungary's Zalan Peklar 16-12 to clinch the he also finished at the top position in Qualification round with a score of 593. Many congratulations Champ!!,” SAI tweeted.

In the ranking round of the event, the 21-year-old shooter shot perfect rounds in the first two Kneeling and Prone positions. However, he lost all of his seven points in the final standing position. Having said that, India’s Chain Singh returned with a seventh-place finish in the final event.

A look at India's campaign in the ISSF Shooting World Cup 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Tomar’s gold was the fourth gold medal for India, as the duo of Mehuli Ghosh and Tushar Mane Shahu clinched golds on Wednesday in the finals of the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. They defeated Hungary’s Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Peni to achieve the feat. On the other hand, the duo of Shiva Narwal and Palak defeated Kazakhstan’s Irina Loktionova and Valeriy Rakhimzhan in a one-sided clash to win the gold medal in the mixed Air Pistol event.

At the same time, India began their campaign with a gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Men’s Team event by Paarth Makhija and Arjun Babuta. Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor and Bhowneesh Mendiratta have also clinched silver medal at the World Cup in the rifle, pistol, and shotgun events respectively.

