Aishwarya Tomar Wins At Selection Trials, Sanjeev Rajput Second

Madhya Pradesh's Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar won the men's 50m rifle 3 positions T4 (fourth trial) competition, getting the better of seasoned Haryana shooter Sanjeev Rajput at the national selection trials here on Thursday.

In the gold medal contest, Tomar shot 404.9 to finish ahead of Rajput (400.7) at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Both Tomar and Rajput are Olympians and if the result at the trials is any indication, the two remain India's best bet in 3P event, notwithstanding the change in format.

Unfortunately, it is also a reflection of the lack of depth and the absence of young talents in the men's 3P event.

Navy's G Purusothaman finished third with 395.8, while Rajan Tomar of the Army settled for the fourth position with a score of 391.0 in the final stage elimination.

Army's Nishan Budha, who finished last among the the eight finalists, topped the qualification with a total score of 586, while eventual winner Tomar was placed second with 584.

Rajput was fourth with 582, behind Rajan Tomar (583).

As many as 101 shooters participated in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification.

On Wednesday, Indian Navy's Niraj Kumar won the men's 50m rifle 3 positions (third trial) T3 ahead of Olympians Tomar and Rajput.

Niraj got the better of Madhya Pradesh's Tomar 17-11 in the gold medal match. The seasoned Rajput settled for the bronze medal.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)