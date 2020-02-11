Astros' 2017 World Series Win Being Tainted By Cheating Is A 'fair Question': AJ Hinch

The Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal rocked Major League Baseball (MLB) to a massive extent in recent years. The Astros were found guilty of using electronic equipment to steal opposition signs in their 2017 World Series-winning campaign. The MLB imposed sanctions on the management of the Astros, sacking general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch, suspending the duo for 12 months, post which Astros owner Jim Crane sacked the beleaguered duo.

Also Read: Pete Rose Appeals For MLB Reinstatement With Houston Astros Scandal Argument

Former Astros manager AJ Hinch on the Astros sign-stealing scandal

For the first time, A.J. Hinch talks about the Astros investigation.



See Tom Verducci’s full sitdown with the former manager, Friday at 6pm ET on MLB Tonight. pic.twitter.com/EBIRDmHGFJ — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 6, 2020

Also Read: Carlos Beltran Parts Ways With Mets Amidst Astros Sign-stealing Scandal Allegations

Fair to ask whether 2017 World Series was tainted or not: AJ Hinch on Astros sign-stealing

Fans have raised the question on the eligibility of Houston Astros' 2017 World Series win, with many fans suggesting that the Astros should be debarred as champions and the trophy should go to the losing finalists Los Angeles Dodgers. Former Astros manager AJ Hinch, who was suspended by the MLB for failing to stop the sign-stealing, in a chat with the MLB Network, said that it was for baseball viewers to decide whether the 2017 World Series was tainted by the Astros sign-stealing scandal. He said that everyone has to draw their conclusion on the Astros 2017 World Series win, while he thinks it’s a fair question to ask amidst all the sign-stealing controversy in the MLB.

Also Read: Astros Appoint James Click As New General Manager Post Sign-stealing Scandal

AJ Hinch unsure on the help Astros received through sign-stealing

AJ Hinch was banned for one season by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred soon before Jim Crane sacked him in the wake of the Astros sign-stealing scandal. Manfred established that Hinch was as much responsible for not ending the scheme as he was for permitting it to happen in the first place. While Hinch was against the entire practice of sign-stealing, he failed to put an end to the malpractice. Even now, AJ Hinch is uncertain on just how much the sign-stealing helped Houston during his term. AJ Hinch praised the talent on show in the Astros roster but admitted that it would be impossible to separate their success from the scandal.

Also Read: Astros Sign-Stealing Scandal: Jeff Luhnow, AJ Hinch Comment After Being Sacked