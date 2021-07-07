Akani Simbine Sets A New African 100m Record At The Istvan Gyulai Memorial Meet In Hungary

South African sprinter Akani Simbine set a new African record in his winning run at the men's 100m clocking in at a time of 9.84 seconds at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial Meet in Hungary on Tuesday. The record was previously held by Nigeria's Olusoji Fasuba who clocked in with a time of 9.85 which he set back in 2006 in Qatar.

Simbine finished well ahead of U.S.A's Michael Roger who was second clocking in at 10.00, while Marvin Bracy, also of the U.S.A., clocked in at 10.02 to finish third.

Former Olympic gold medallist and world champion Justin Gatlin finished sixth in the race.

However, Simbine's record-breaking feat should not come as a surprise for many as the South African has consistently run under 10 seconds on more than 20 occasions.

Simbine took to Twitter to post his winning run and thanked the hosts saying, "African record 9.84. Thank you Gyulai Memorial for hosting me again for my record."

This big performance is expected to help Simbine for greater things at that upcoming Tokyo Olympics where he will be leading South Africa's charge for medals in the sporting showpiece.

Simbine was a 100 metres champion at the 2018 African Championships and the 2018 Commonwealth Games. In the 4 × 100 metres relay he helped South Africa become champion at the African Championships in 2016 and 2018, and place second at the 2018 Commonwealth Games with a South African record time of 38.24 seconds.

Results of the other events at the meet

The men's 400m final was supposed to be a possible preview of the upcoming Tokyo 2020 final but defending Olympic champion and world record holder Wayde van Niekerk did not take to the start line. World champion Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas won the race clocking in at 44.47 seconds, with the United States' Bryce Deadmon and Michael Norman second and third respectively.

Earlier, Canada's Andre de Grasse pipped United States' Kenneth Bednarek at the line in the men's 200m A-race, with de Grasse clocking in at 19.97 seconds, two-hundredths of a second ahead of Bednarek.

Men's 400m hurdles bronze medallist from Rio 2016 Yasmani Copello, was more than seven-tenths clear of the rest of the field to win the event in 48.35 seconds, while Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah had come first in the women's 100m in 10.71 seconds ahead of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who clocked in at 10.82 seconds. Also, Jamaica's Shericka Jackson won the women's 200m with a timing of 21.96 seconds.

(Image Credits:@ContiTourGold/Twitter)