Akansha Vyvahare Wins Silver For India In IWF Youth Weightlifting Championships

Akanksha Vyvahare has won a silver medal for India at the 2022 IWF Youth World Championships in Mexico on Sunday. Akanksha won the medal in the last session of Day 1 of the Youth Weightlifting World Championships which featured the lightest Women category of 40 kg. Akanksha finished in the first place in the Snatch portion of the event as she lifted 59 kg, while she took the third place in the Clean&Jerk portion with 68 kg, thus winning the silver medal with a total of 127 kg.

Colombia's Lawren Sofia Estrada Velez won the gold medal with 128 kg, finishing second in the Snatch portion of the competition with 55 kg and first in the C&J event with 73 kg Aleksandra Belenko of Kazakhstan won the bronze medal with 125 kg after finishing third in the Snatch event with 55 kg and second in the C&J event with 70 kg.

Vijay Prajapati wins silver in Men's 49 kg category

In the meantime, India's Vijay Prajapati earned a silver medal in the Men's 49 kg category. Vijay won the medal after lifting a total of 175 kilograms. Vijay came in third in the Snatch portion of the competition, lifting 78 kg, and second in the Clean&Jerk segment, lifting 97 kg. The category featured a total of six athletes from four nations, including India, Peru, Bulgaria, and Ecuador. Alexis Javier Endara Criollo of Ecuador won the gold medal with a total of 184 kg, while Bulgaria's Nino Simeonov won the bronze medal with 174 kg.

Image: SAI_Aurangabad/Twitter