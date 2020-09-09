Akshay Kumar Reveals Sports Secret Behind Managing Comeback From 16 Flop Films In A Row

Akshay Kumar is one of the most iconic and recognisable personalities from Bollywood. In a film career that started in 1991, he has starred in over 130 movies and made his name especially in the action and comedy genres of Hindi cinema. He is an excellent martial artist, as evidenced from the fight scenes and stunts he pulled off in several of his films.

The ‘Khiladi’ of Bollywood turned 53 on Wednesday, September 9. To commemorate the 53rd Akshay Kumar birthday, here is a look back at the time when he narrated his path of becoming a Bollywood star and how street fights in Bangkok, Thailand motivated him during a lean patch of his career.

Akshay Kumar birthday: Actor recalls experience of street fights in Thailand

In January 2017, Akshay Kumar was asked on a talkshow Aap Ki Adalat by one of the audience members on how he dealt with a certain lean patch in his film career that resulted in 16 of his movies underperforming back-to-back at the box office in the late 90s. While Akshay Kumar admitted that it was indeed a “lean period” of his life, he used to think about his earlier times when he worked in Bangkok, Thailand as a youngster.

The actor said that during his time in Bangkok, he studied martial arts and also often engaged in Bangkok’s famous, traditional street fights. He revealed that he used to fight with professional, skilled Thai fighters where he got badly beaten up and lost many times. Recollecting his older memories, Akshay Kumar kept his philosophy of “You have to get up and again start working on it” in mind and stated it as a reason why he kept moving ahead and eventually, found success in Bollywood.

In fact, Kumar has said on numerous occasions that he became an actor by accident and actually wanted to teach Martial Arts as a profession. On the same show, Kumar revealed that to give back to society, he indeed runs a Martial Arts school in Mumbai specifically for women to learn self-defence.

Akshay Kumar age: Twitterati celebrates Khiladi’s birthday

Thank you so much for this 🙏Keep up the amazing work! https://t.co/a1OWx5OSAY — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2020

Some memorable Akshay Kumar films

Many Akshay Kumar films remain widely popular among many Bollywood fans and followers of the actor. Some Akshay Kumar films like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiya, Aitraaz, Rowdy Rathore, Padman, Mission Mangal, Gabbar Is Back, Rustom, Khiladi, Airlift, Andaaz, Housefull, Good Newwz, Kesari and many more performed well at the box office. While his performances have been widely praised, his action sequences in the Khiladi movie series earned some special praise from fans and critics alike. His immediate upcoming film is Laxmmi Bomb, a comedy horror movie directed by Raghava Lawrence.

Image source: Akshay Kumar Instagram